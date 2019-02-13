New Talent Helps The Money Store Expand Westward

"The resurgence of a brand with such an extraordinarily successful legacy is an opportunity that provides the perfect platform to benefit Customers, Loan Originators and Real Estate professionals navigating the market conditions in 2019 and beyond," says McConkey. "As the market has evolved, having an agile organization which can deliver highly competitive rates & programs to customers, with a system that delivers top speed & efficiency, while compensating Mortgage Professionals fairly—is a superior value proposition that achieves a new industry standard. Ultimately, this is what helps the company thrive in the communities we serve."

The Money Store looks to expand and grow by hiring professionals who are leaders in their field, who want to find creative solutions, and who are determined to make a difference. The company's Chief Operations Officer, Peter Alvarez, says "I have known Mack for 15 years and he has been successful every step of the way along his career path. Among the many positive attributes and skills that he possesses is the ability to identify talent in the marketplace and assisting that talent to achieve great things. He finds the right people and helps "build" successful people wherever he goes. Mack is a significant addition to The Money Store and we are very excited to have him."

About The Money Store

The Money Store is a direct mortgage lender located in Florham Park, New Jersey, and is licensed in more than 44 states. The company offers a wide range of mortgage programs to meet the needs of homeowners while also providing low rates and superior customer service. The Money Store's online-based service model includes a secure application process that tracks every step from inquiry to closing. Visit them online at www.themoneystore.com. For inquiries, contact Peter Alvarez (palvarez@themoneystore.com) or call (973) 295-3511.

