New Tanqueray 0.0%: All The Taste, Zero Alcohol

There are lots of times when we all deserve a little reward; a special drink to sip and savour with friends and with the new Tanqueray 0.0%, it seems you never have to compromise on quality or taste. Tanqueray 0.0% has been crafted using the same distinct blend of quality botanicals used in the making of Tanqueray London Dry gin including: piney juniper, peppery coriander, aromatic angelica and sweet liquorice. Creating an unbelievably alcohol-free spirit, with all the taste, yet zero-alcohol.

Founded in Bloomsbury, London in 1830; Tanqueray has always been driven by the founder, Charles Tanqueray's spirit for exploration and innovation. Tanqueray 0.0% joins a celebrated selection including: Tanqueray London Dry, Tanqueray No. Ten, Tanqueray Rangpur, Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla, Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale and several other limited editions.

Tanqueray Master Distiller, Terry Fraser, said "Our expert innovation team has combined years of expertise and historic Gin distilling knowledge to create a credible alcohol-free experience. As one of the bestselling premium gin brands in the world, we know that Tanqueray 0.0% is an experience that our fans will not want to miss. The liquid has a flavour that shines through in sophisticated cocktails and when mixed with classic tonic water, meaning you do not have to compromise on quality and taste if you choose not to consume alcohol.

"Created by distilling the same botanicals used in Tanqueray London Dry Gin, the botanicals are individually immersed in water, heated and then distilled before being expertly blended together to capture the essence of Tanqueray in a delicious alcohol-free alternative. This special distillation process is a closely guarded secret, known only to a handful of people and we are incredibly proud to be bringing gin drinkers that juniper and citrus led taste they're expecting from Tanqueray when they choose not to drink alcohol."

Tanqueray 0.0% is also a low-calorie option for those choosing to moderate, with only 6kcals per 50ml. This is not inclusive of tonics as they vary considerably.

Available to purchase from March 2021 across Spain and the UK, Tanqueray 0.0% will be available at a suggested retail price of £16 per 70cl bottle and may be purchased at Waitrose, Waitrose, Morrisons and Sainsbury's in March and in all other national supermarkets from April.

Suggested serve:

Just like your usual Tanqueray and tonic, fill a chilled glass with ice, pour 50ml spirit, 150ml of fresh tonic water and garnish with a slice of lime to enjoy.

Calorie information:

Calories 25ml is 3kcals, 50ml is 6kcals, tonics vary considerably.

Tanqueray 0.0% is also available to purchase online:

UK customers can visit: http://bit.ly/2Nive88

Spanish customers can visit: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B08VY28PZV

