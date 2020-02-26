New Taylor Castro Single Out February 24, 2020

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Castro has announced the release of the next single entitled "Girl, Afraid" (PMA Records) from the record of the same name. While Taylor's well-received debut, Pure (2018), was a peppier and lighter celebration, Girl, Afraid is admittedly darker fare. "On my first album, I was trying to stuff my OCD down and not write about it. I want Girl, Afraid to address this; OCD presents a feeling of being constantly fearful and paranoid, and I want people to know they're not alone."

Taylor Castro - Girl, Afraid (Official Music Video) Girl, Afraid Cover Taylor Castro

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) affects 2.2 million people a year in the US alone. Children with OCD have unwanted thoughts, fears and feelings called 'obsessions'; Taylor's showed itself with her having to touch walls, turn lights off in pairs and touching her chin to her chest. With support, an understanding of what was happening, and therapy, Taylor is able to live with her OCD. While not cured of it, she is aware of what makes it worse, and works hard at staying ahead of it.

Other celebrities who have talked about their OCD include Lena Dunham, Howie Mandel, Fiona Apple and Camila Cabello. While Taylor has just begun to speak about it, she is appreciative for the opportunity. "I don't think having it makes me a better artist, but I am able to take that feeling and put it in to a piece of work that could comfort someone." A moving video, directed by Michael (Tizzy) McWhorter, accompanies the track and can be viewed on Taylor's official YouTube channel https://youtu.be/GybTeyvtGUk

Taylor is partnering with Zach Westerbeck, mental health advocate and speaker. Zach and Taylor have joined together as they both live and cope with OCD every day, and want to use their platforms to spread awareness, smash the stigma and help others realize they are not alone. Similar to how Taylor uses her voice as an artist to advocate, Zach uses his to travel to colleges across the country facilitating his mental health workshop.

All the songs on Girl, Afraid were written by Taylor. Other tracks include "Abyss," "Old Times," "Ophelia's Flowers" and "Broke." Between her music and successful acting career, Taylor has a growing social following and fans are eager for more.

I'm just a Girl, Afraid

Afraid of overwatering the grass that I want to be green

A Girl, Afraid

Afraid of nameless, unknown things

Afraid of losing everything

Taylor Castro

