New Tech Network Expands Its NTN College Access Network with the Addition of 14 New Schools

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Tech Network expanded the NTN College Access Network initiative by fourteen additional high schools, to 25 schools in total in Texas and California, with an aim to improve college access outcomes for Black, Latino, and low-income students by utilizing improvement science practices. The multi-year initiative is supported by a Networks for School Improvement (NSI) grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Joining the NTN College Access Network from Texas are schools from Canutillo Independent School District, Legacy Prep Charter, and Del Valle Independent School District. California schools are from Montebello Unified School District, and Orange County Charter. Additionally, the NTN College Access Network expanded in two districts: El Paso Independent School District and Ector County Independent School District. School teams will work together to identify and address common challenges that impact students in pursuing and succeeding in college.

New Tech Network, a national nonprofit organization and leading design partner for comprehensive K-12 school change, will support the school teams in their improvement work and convene the teams virtually to facilitate collaboration and learning. "Building a community of school teams who have far more in common than they even know makes it possible to focus on a deeper understanding of the challenges students and their families face on the path to college. This network provides the structure and support for schools to work creatively and efficiently to act quickly and analyze what's effective," says Lydia Dobyns, President and CEO of New Tech Network. "Our own journey with adopting and adapting improvement science within our work began five years ago, and we look forward to supporting these new school communities with resources, tools and coaching for better outcomes for their students."

Improvement Science is a disciplined approach to education innovation and improved practice (from "Learning to Improve: How American Schools Can Get Better at Getting Better" (Byrk, Gomez, Grunow, Mahieu)) and pioneered by the Carnegie Institute for Teaching. School teams in the NTN College Access Network collect and analyze data, explore the current system, identify change ideas, and implement and study specific changes to determine whether the changes have the intended impact.

Among the 25 schools within eight Texas and California districts, this work will impact more than 17,000 high school students and will expand to 50 schools across multiple districts next year.

About New Tech Network

New Tech Network, a national nonprofit organization, is a leading design partner for comprehensive K-12 school change. NTN has successfully guided over 200 schools and districts in 28 states with a whole school, systemic approach where student skills are valued as much as test scores. New Tech Network provides professional development and coaching for teachers and school leaders to inspire and engage all students through authentic and challenging work. The New Tech school model features multiple student learning outcomes combined with pervasive project-based learning, an inclusive school-wide culture and the real-world use of technology tools and resources.

