New Technologies And Breakthroughs In Veterinary Medicine Take Center Stage At VMX 2021

"At a time when people were separated from family and friends this past year, pets provided great companionship and comfort. As adoptions of cats, dogs and exotic animals like birds and reptiles reached record levels, so has the need for veterinary care," said Gene O'Neill, NAVC CEO. "At VMX, veterinary professionals are learning the latest in diagnosis and treatment so they can provide the best care possible to animals of all kinds.

"It's been a great conference! People are happy to be back, meeting and learning together. You can see the smiles under their masks! And those who attended virtually were able to connect and engage with colleagues while learning from the world's most renowned experts in veterinary medicine," O'Neill added.

VMX is the world's largest and most comprehensive veterinary conference and expo, where veterinary professionals come each year to learn the latest advances in animal medicine. Click link for b-roll of VMX 2021 highlights:

Helping dogs age better mentally and physically. Up to 50% of dogs injure both of their knees, but not all require surgery. As part of her presentation on how to help dogs stay agile and active as they age, Dr. Clara Goh performed a live orthopedic exam to help veterinarians assess dogs and decide when they may need surgery or alternative treatments. Dr. Valarie Tynes presented on the signs of canine dementia and new options to slow down its progression. She also spoke about separation anxiety and how to manage it as people return to work.

Reversing diabetes in cats. Dr. Audrey Cook presented game-changing options in managing and treating feline diabetes. These advances may put an end to daily insulin injections, easing the stress and demand on pet parents when caring for diabetic cats.

New technologies and procedures are saving aquatic animals. Aquatic and zoo veterinarians shared their knowledge from everyday experiences, whether it's an emergency surgery on a penguin or a first-of-its-kind brain surgery on a marine mammal, a Northern fur seal. Dr. Jen Flower and Dr. Tres Clarke shared new technologies including portable ultrasounds the size of an iPad to examine aquatic animals and new diagnostic tools that look at tiny nerve vessels never seen before.

VMX 2021 included more than 600 sessions of continuing education and hands-on workshops at the live event in Orlando and more than 300 virtual and OnDemand sessions, which will be available through September 3, 2021. Attendees were able to enjoy the award-winning VMX Expo Hall onsite at the Orange County Convention Center and virtually through an engaging, 3D interactive experience.

