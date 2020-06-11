New Technology Automates Employee Benefits Agency Management

DENVER, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benelinx has formally announced the launch of its new software solution for employee benefits agency management. Benelinx automates the insurance life cycle in a single, intuitive platform to help agencies leverage real-time data, build greater trust with clients and carriers, and stand out from competitors in today's crowded marketplace.

The global pandemic has disrupted brokers' typical communications and client service models. In April, a Gallup Panel reported that 62 percent of employed Americans have worked from home during the crisis, a figure that doubled since mid-March. Despite the nation's steps toward reopening, this number is likely to remain high in coming months, spotlighting the insurance industry's need for technological solutions to optimize a virtual workplace.

Beyond the shift to remote work, COVID-19 has caused sweeping changes in the healthcare industry, from the rise of telehealth to the movement away from traditional employer-based health insurance. These trends will certainly impact benefits brokers, especially as they move into open enrollment season. Now more than ever, it's critical for brokers to be proactive, helping clients navigate this new landscape.

"In this swiftly changing world, Benelinx offers brokers a better way of doing business," said Benelinx CEO & founder Rachel Zeman. "When it comes to technology, it's no secret our industry is behind the curve. Our goal is to drive innovation to help empower the industry at every level – from brokers and agencies to their employees and clients."

Benelinx functions as a "virtual CIO", harnessing data to inform strategy and help agencies scale faster. A streamlined workflow equals increased efficiency and greater value delivered to clients.

Key features include:

Workflow Automation

Systems Integration

Executive Dashboards

Embedded Quoting Engine

Self-service Client Portal

Custom Branded Proposals

Commissions Management

Benelinx has leveraged Salesforce's proven CRM to build an affordable and accessible agency management system. A turnkey solution for both new and current users, Benelinx integrates seamlessly with a variety of Salesforce licenses, providing instant access to all existing data processes and workflows.

To learn more about Benelinx or request a free demo, visit benelinx.com .

About Benelinx

Founded in 2019 by a seasoned broker, Benelinx is a complete agency management system for the employee benefits industry. Benelinx consolidates data and workflow in a centralized hub to help brokers stay connected, and improve relationships with staff, clients and carriers. Powered by Salesforce , the leader in CRM and secure cloud-based business applications, Benelinx provides instant access to real-time data from any location, anytime. Visit benelinx.com for more information.

