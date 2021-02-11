New Technology to Kill SARS Associated Human Coronavirus in the Air and on Surfaces

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Smart Health today announced that their Sonic Smart Antimicrobial System can effectively reduce virus transmission within schools, gyms, spas, salons, hotels, and dental/medical offices.

Sonic Smart Antimicrobial System Pure Sonic molecules (Blue spheres) attach and dissolve virus protein envelope (Purple Spheres) causing virus to expire. Entire process takes approximately 90 seconds.

The company's patented all-natural EPA exempt (FIRFA) and FDA (GRAS) recognized formulation Pure Sonic™ is suspended into the air and on all surfaces by way of the company's patent pending Sonic Smart™ Aero Cleaner device. With the union of both innovative products, 99.9% of pathogens such as SARS Associated Human Coronavirus, Norovirus; Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Herpes Simplex, HIV-1, Streptococcus, E Coli, Salmonella, Staphylococcus, Tuberculosis, Salmonella, Legionella- Influenza Virus Type A, Viral Diarrhea Virus are killed within commercial spaces as large as 3,000 square feet.

The Pure Sonic™ formulation has been tested by a world-renowned level 3 laboratory and has proven to kill the above pathogens quickly and effectively. Since September 2020, field testing of the Sonic Smart™ Aero Cleaner device used to suspend the Pure Sonic™ formulation into the air has validated all company claims.

Vice President and co-founder Mark Hearsh says, "Being a supplier to the hospitality industry for the past 15 years, the impetus to develop the Sonic Smart™ Antimicrobial System originated from my interest to come up with a solution for hotel housekeeping and maintenance departments to make both the air and surfaces in guest rooms safe to get people back into Hotels."

Benefits of the Sonic Smart™ System are:

Easy setup in any indoor space (Plugs into a 120V outlet)

Up to 5,000 devices can be WiFi controlled by smart phone or computer

Safe to humans, fabrics, furniture

Bleach Free, alcohol free, non-corrosive, non-toxic, non-skin/eye irritant non- pathogenic

Eric Rawet, the Director of Technology explains that "Once turned on, the Sonic Smart™ Aero Cleaner launches the Pure Sonic™ into the space's atmosphere activating the formulation to attach itself to airborne viruses and dissolving it's protein envelope causing it to expire" Rawet also states, "Through molecular diffusion all surfaces within the entire room are protected using the same process. Our website explains all the science behind our system"

Systems range in price between $199.00 to $299.00 depending on size of space to be treated and the cost per treatment is $1.50 to $2.00 depending on size of area. The products will go on sale on the company's site ecosmarthealth.com in mid-February 2021.

Hearsh and Rawet in 2019 were awarded a patent for a device called the "Med-Wand™" that reduces cross contamination within the operating room and emergency rooms and a floor mopping system under the trade name "Spill Master™" which is used in businesses and public facilities today to prevent slip and falls.

The Company's Mission Statement is: Made in America solutions to provide safer and healthier environments. Our team is made of leading engineers, product specialist, marketers and other professionals who have years of experience in their respective specialty and are united with the company's mission - To Help Solve Modern Day Problems.

