New Thermaldyne Reclamation Plant Features Innovative and Safe Technology

BATON ROUGE, La., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermaldyne, an environmental solutions company benefiting oil refineries, today announces the opening of its flagship plant in Port Allen, LA. Thermaldyne's innovative technology reclaims oil bearing materials in a clean, proven and accepted process. Utilizing a 3-phase centrifuge process and an indirect thermal desorption (ITD) process, oil bearing material is separated into treated water, recycled oil and thermally treated solids.

"We've spent years perfecting this reclamation process and are excited to begin providing these services to oil refineries in the gulf region," states Randall Tolbert, CEO of Thermaldyne. "We provide sustainable solutions for petroleum hydrocarbon management, in a way that saves time, money and resources for oil refineries."

Increased liability associated with landfilling, and the growing number of federal and state regulations, have forced oil refineries to look for better, alternative solutions for managing their oil-bearing materials, and there are few options available. Thermaldyne is able to isolate the oil-bearing material utilizing a proprietary indirect thermal desorption process that safely removes contaminates from solids without burning or incineration. The company manages all residuals, protecting human health and the environment.

Safety, health and compliance take precedence at Thermaldyne. The company has created guidelines that ensure that any person associated with the plant follows a rigorous protocol that is guided by the latest safety and health regulations.

"From the day we broke ground, safety and compliance has been our top priority," continues Tolbert. "The health of those that work for us, those in the community around us, and our environment is and will continue to be essential to our day-to-day operations."

Thermaldyne's committed to making a positive environmental impact is reflected by being:

Air permit compliant with state and federal regulatory authorities and meets Minor Source criteria

Permitted to remediate oil bearing materials from petroleum refineries and related distribution operations

Fully compliant with local, state and federal regulatory standards

Meeting or exceeding all safety requirements

Possessing a comprehensive Emergency management plan

Helping companies work within the latest regulatory environments

Mitigating the liability and risk of waste storage and disposal

ABOUT THERMALDYNE

Thermaldyne, an environmental solutions company, uses innovative technologies to recover oil bearing refinery materials in a clean and efficient manner that saves a company time, money and resources. The company's environmental remediation plant design separates oil bearing materials into treated water, reclaimable assets and solid byproducts. It benefits petroleum refineries and related distribution operations.

