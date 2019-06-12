New Thief Hatch Switch by OleumTech is a Game-Changing Remote Asset Monitoring Solution for Oil and Gas Producers

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OleumTech®, a leading manufacturer of industrial, wireless automation, IIoT, and M2M solutions, today announced the release of the new Thief Hatch Switch, SX1000-S10. This latest product by OleumTech provides real-time open/close status of a thief hatch. Producers can utilize the critical data to minimize product loss, as well as receive immediate notification of unintended emissions. The mounting option for the Thief Hatch Switch is flexible since it can be mounted on either side of the thief hatch and provides both normally open or normally closed contacts. The solution also includes a robust 10-foot industrial extension cable to eliminate the need for running conduit and wire. The Thief Hatch Switch is compatible with any OleumTech wireless and hardwired I/O or any third-party device, with an available discrete input.

OleumTech Corporation

"We are excited to add the Thief Hatch Switch to our growing product portfolio," said Vrej Isa, COO of OleumTech. "This product is a cost-effective solution for operators and producers, as they can now remotely monitor the status of a thief hatch or vapor recovery system. To make it easy for our customers to integrate the switch, we offer our level sensor wireless transmitters with an available discrete input."

Product Highlights:

Instantly detect thief hatch open/close status

Supplied with a robust 10-foot industrial extension cable

Simple apparatus/dry contact switch

Mount on either side of the hatch

Compatible with OleumTech wireless and hardwired devices with discrete input(s)

Compatible with third-party devices with a discrete/dry contact input

Extremely quick and easy to install

The Thief Hatch Switch is now available to order. Contact an OleumTech sales representative for more information.

About OleumTech

OleumTech® is a leading manufacturer of industrial wireless automation, IoT, and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions. For the past two decades, OleumTech has set the performance standards in M2M and IIoT communications with over 400,000 transmitters and 40,000 networks deployed. Their versatile products are distributed globally in oil and gas, refining/petrochemical, water/wastewater, and IoT industries, as well as other industries that require industrially-hardened, battery-powered sensors and I/O networks. Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, OleumTech is an ISO 9001 certified organization with a full commitment to excellence in delivering superior quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.oleumtech.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contact Information:

OleumTech Corporation

Sales and Marketing

ph +1 949-305-9009

tf +1 866-508-8586

sales@oleumtech.com

Related Images

oleumtech-thief-hatch-switch.jpg

oleumtech thief hatch switch installation photo

oleumtech-thief-hatch-monitoring.png

oleumtech thief hatch monitoring switch operational diagram

oleumtech-thief-hatch-monitoring.png

oleumtech thief hatch monitoring switch image

oleumtech-thief-hatch-switch-3d.jpg

oleumtech thief hatch switch 3D rendering image

SOURCE OleumTech Corporation

Related Links

http://www.oleumtech.com

