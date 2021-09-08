New thinksound™ headphones are first to market with sustainable materials

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its high-end, responsibly produced audio equipment, thinksound has launched its first over-ear headphones — the ov21 — using Eastman Trēva™ engineering bioplastic that contains more than 40% biobased content derived from sustainably harvested trees.

The new ov21 headphones can be preordered online now and will be in stock in October 2021.

New thinksound™ headphones are first to use Eastman Trēva™ engineering bioplastic. thinksound

"We're a company that has always had sustainability as part of our mission," said Aaron Fournier, president and founder of thinksound. "Historically, we've achieved this by using wood and other natural or recyclable components. That created a challenge with new product development because we had to minimize the use of plastic. Trēva offered us an opportunity to develop headphones in an environmentally responsible way while meeting our rigorous standards for acoustic performance."

Trēva is a USDA Certified Biobased® polymer that offers excellent acoustic properties in addition to the durability, chemical resistance and processability required for engineered applications in consumer electronic devices.

"We're proud to be working with a company like thinksound, with its deep commitment to environmentally sound products," said Courtland Jenkins, commercial director of specialty plastics for Eastman. "Eastman innovation is enabling a new level of sustainability with electronic components, which is part of our overall commitment to creating a more circular economy."

The audio company is also developing two wireless headphone products that will use sustainable materials as part of its commitment to environmentally responsible innovation.

"We now have the flexibility to create almost any audio product our customers desire, and we can do it in a way that we can feel good about," said Mark Forward, chief marketing officer of thinksound. "Eastman provides the kind of technology and innovation that matches our ambitions as a company. We're excited about the possibilities of what we can create together."

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com .

About thinksound

thinksound began in 2009 with one mission: to help people to hear music the way it's meant to be heard. Founder and industry-leading audio engineer Aaron Fournier dedicated himself to creating audio products that truly respect the art and craft of music professionals. He wanted every thinksound product to sound amazing, look good, feel comfortable, be priced fairly and produced responsibly. thinksound has received critical acclaim from top industry publications including Head-Fi, Sound + Image, What Hi-Fi, Macworld and more. Stereophile, the bible for audio enthusiasts, handed thinksound the Recommended Component Award nine years in a row and Digital Trends, a premier source of news & lifestyle media, has awarded thinksound the Editor's Choice numerous times. For more information, visit www.thinksound.com.

