New to Arizona: Sanna Sleep - Let's You Sleep Well, Wake Well

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanna Sleep (www.sannasleep.com), announced that its innovative new cannabinoid and terpene-based sleep product is now available in Arizona. Sanna Sleep was developed by a molecular biologist to help people ease into a deep restful sleep and wake up feeling refreshed and energized.

Sanna Sleep is unlike any other product on the market. Other sleep products rely on heavy doses of THC or CBD or use strong additives like melatonin and antihistamines that can cause grogginess the next day.

The unique formulation in Sanna Sleep utilizes a specific ratio of isolated cannabinoids blended with a proprietary selection of terpenes that promote sleep while avoiding any unwanted after-effects. Importantly, Sanna Sleep is non-psychoactive and won't make you feel high.

Sanna Sleep works because of the way it interacts with the endocannabinoid system. Its all-natural, plant-based formula precisely targets CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors and quickly triggers pleasant feelings of relaxation and sleepiness that wear off completely by the morning. Because the product contains cannabinoids, it is only available for sale at licensed marijuana dispensaries.

For people who have difficulty falling or staying asleep, or anyone who just wants a good night's

sleep, Sanna Sleep is perfect – it's strong enough to be effective, but safe enough to be used as

often as desired. One gelcap is all that is needed for most people to enjoy a restful night's sleep. It's so carefully blended, you can safely recommend it to your grandmother!

Sanna Sleep is available at select dispensaries throughout Arizona. If your favorite dispensary doesn't carry Sanna Sleep, ask them to order it and we can deliver it quickly.

Try Sanna Sleep and discover how wonderful it feels to sleep well and wake well.

For more information on Sanna Sleep, or to find your nearest retailer, visit: SannaSleep.com

