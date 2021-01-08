New To The Scene, The Florida Boat Show Arrives to Miami For It's First Show Ever

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the setback of the boating industry being able to participate in their yearly events that people from all over the world flock to in the fall & winter due to COVID-19, Miami natives, Mauricio Urbina and Osniel Sanchez created "The Florida Boat Show" to show support for the boating community throughout this difficult time.

The Florida Boat Show is the first of its kind, an exclusive boat show that is made by locals, for locals. With years in the industry under their belts, Urbina and Sanchez curated this event so that guests from all walks of life can look forward to an event that both manufacturer and consumer can benefit from. Big names such as Everglades, Mako, Sea Hunt, Suzuki, Yamaha, Mercury, Garmin and Simrad will be participating in this boat show event of the year, showing off their best available.

Urbina says that they created this event "to show their economic support for the boating industry that took a big hit during COVID-19 and we want to do so in a safe manner with everyone's health as a top priority." All safety precautions will be taken at The Florida Boat Show including and not limited to: temperature checks upon entry, mandatory mask requirements, hand sanitation stations and limited capacity in exhibitor spaces. Food and drinks will be available outdoor and indoor by the Miami-Dade Fair & Expo Center.

The Florida Boat Show will be held at Miami-Dade Fair & Expo Center at 10901 SW 24th St. Miami, Florida 33165 on Thursday January 15th, 2021 – Sunday, January 17th 2021. General Admission Tickets are available on www.thefloridaboatshows.com. The Florida Boat Show in Miami 2021 is the first in a series of boat shows that will take place throughout Florida.

About The Florida Boat Show

We Know What Locals Want! A Boat Show that was made by Floridians for Floridians. From well-known to newcomers, The Florida Boat Show encompasses all needs for boaters from all walks of life. We encourage you to be a part of history and join us for our first in a series of boat shows throughout Florida , beginning in Miami in January, 2021.

