New Touchless Adapters Convert Existing Curtis Dispensers to a Hands-Free Program

MONTEBELLO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis, part of the SEB PROFESSIONAL North America family of industry-leading coffee and tea solutions, announced the introduction of the new Touchless Adapter System for all Curtis coffee and tea dispensers. This innovative solution allows businesses such as c-stores and QSR's to instantly transition to a hands-free beverage program.

Curtis Touchless Adapter System

"As self-serve beverage operations re-open, it's important to provide customers and employees with a safe beverage dispensing experience," said Emmanuel Couppey, vice president of marketing at SEB PROFESSIONAL North America. "This simple system equips all Curtis dispensing handles with hands-free operation to ensure the most sanitary conditions possible."

Depending on the dispensing handle type, two Touchless Adapter styles are available to fit all Curtis dispensing units. The "classic" adapter fits traditional "bale type" handles, and the "stylized" adapter fits newer disc handles. Working with an empty unit, installation is quick and easy, and can be completed by using a #2 Phillips screwdriver. (Dispensers without faucet guards require no tools for installation.) The adapter's stainless-steel design is also simple to clean and dishwasher safe.

"The Curtis Touchless Adapter System's stainless steel construction makes it simple to sanitize," explained Couppey. "Overall, these adapters provide any operation with a cost-effective, hands-free solution that is quick and easy to install, so they can implement its benefits right away."

Curtis combines almost 80 years of passion for coffee with technology, innovation and a commitment to do the right thing for customers and the environment. Learn more about the Curtis Touchless Adapter System, by visiting https://wilburcurtis.com

