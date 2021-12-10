New Tourism Study by JTB Research Institute and Cint Shows Intent to Visit Japan is on the Rise

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cint, a global software leader in digital insights gathering, and JTB Tourism Research & Consulting Co. have released the results of a joint study called "Survey of intention to visit Japan in China, Australia, and the United Kingdom". From this survey, it was discovered how travel plans will be influenced by the viewership of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic and Paralympics, which became a platform for the people around the world to know more about Japan.

The study examined how these sporting events acted as a catalyst for future tourism plans, providing an opportunity for people worldwide to learn more about Japan. China, Australia and the United Kingdom were chosen for the survey due to the progress of vaccinations in those regions; historical interest in visiting Japan; and interest in media coverage related to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Survey respondents were obtained via Cint's Insight Exchange, which is the world's largest consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 145 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries.

Some key findings from the survey included:

Recovery of travel traffic to Japan is faster in the areas that are close by. Of those in China who intend to travel overseas in the future, 71.3% will consider a trip to Japan by the end of 2022. The highest percentage of respondents in Australia will consider a trip in 2023 or later at 42.4%.

is faster in the areas that are close by. Of those in who intend to travel overseas in the future, 71.3% will consider a trip to by the end of 2022. The highest percentage of respondents in will consider a trip in 2023 or later at 42.4%. The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are a positive trigger for interest in travel to Japan. The percentage of respondents who wanted to visit Japan due to these programs was 43.6% in China , 26.7% in Australia , and 30.2% in the U.K.

due to these programs was 43.6% in , 26.7% in , and 30.2% in the U.K. Specific traveler interests vary by home country. Chinese travelers' expectations for after-Colonial overseas travel are "to be able to enjoy shopping and food" and "to have a total environment to enjoy nature and outdoor activities." Australian and British travelers expect to be able to "relax at a resort." Additional findings analyze media consumption by country to determine specific traveler interest in visiting Japan , such as dining, history, culture and more.

Please see attachment for more details.

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in digital insights gathering. The Cint platform automates the insights gathering process so that companies can gain access to insights faster with unparalleled scale. Cint has the world's largest consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 145 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries. Over 3,000 insights-driven companies - including SurveyMonkey, Zappi, Kantar and GfK - use Cint to accelerate how they gather consumer insights and supercharge business growth. Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices, including Stockholm, London, New York, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney. www.cint.com

About JTB Tourism Research & Consulting Co.

Established in 2012 on the 100 year anniversary of JTB with the vision of contributing to resolving issues surrounding community and society through tourism. Through research, consulting, and tourism education as pillars, we are advancing efforts to contribute to the development of society and industries as a think tank for the new era beyond the framework of tourism. https://www.tourism.jp/en/

Shawn Cabral, Cint, [email protected], +44 7458 134231

Contact JTB Tourism Research & Consulting Co. via : https://www.tourism.jp/en/contact/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19973/3469093/b8d752572b46a48d.pdf JTB Research Institute and Cint Research - Supporting Data

SOURCE Cint AB