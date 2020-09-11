New Transparent Mask Design Provides Superior Protection and Human Connection

REVEAL has four simple components:

Clear polycarbonate shell with safe, anti-fog coating

Soft silicone gasket, comfortable fit, airtight seal

Adjustable, easily replaceable strap

Replaceable filter cartridges, N95 level two-way

Here's what ClearlyHuman co-founder Richard Holbrook (award-winning designer: Bernhardt Design, Brown Jordan, and Herman Miller) has to say about the design of the Reveal mask:

"Our ClearlyHuman Reveal mask design solves critical challenges around mask-wearing. We believe our mask will unlock the power of safe communication and restore some humanity during these crazy times."

— Richard Holbrook

During the thirty-day Kickstarter campaign, ClearlyHuman is offering reduced pricing and volume discounts for early backers. At the close of the campaign, Reveal will be available at www.clearlyhuman.com. Filter cartridge replacements will be offered on-demand or through convenient subscription programs.

The ClearlyHuman Reveal campaign is now live at http://bit.ly/clearlyhumanKS.

About ClearlyHuman:

Founded in 2020 by Richard Holbrook, Darren Mark, Theo Mandin-Lee, Ed Barguiarena, and Pat Amsbry, ClearlyHuman is a collective of inventors, designers, entrepreneurs, and storytellers. We create human-centered products that celebrate connection, expression, and diversity.Connect with ClearlyHuman:

www.clearlyhuman.com | Instagram @clearly.human | Facebook @clearly.human |Twitter @clearly_human

