New Transtector UHPoE Surge Protection Kits Safeguard IP Security Installations

Each Transtector UHPoE-series kit includes the company's ALPU Fit and DPR Fit PoE++ surge protection units coupled with L-Com Cat6a cabling (available in various lengths), providing a total solution tested and validated for both indoor and outdoor applications.

The move to higher power PoE to meet growing requirements for data delivery has created additional complexities in deployment and ongoing usage. Users of PoE+ and PoE++ cameras and radios installed outdoors face numerous obstacles to ensuring uninterrupted data transmission.

Transtector ALPU Fit and DPR Fit units address these demands directly, reliably protecting sensitive equipment from lightning strikes and other surges. Fully configured Transtector UHPoE kits not only address surge protection, but also include grounding and accessories that are PoE++, GbE and outdoor-rated, reducing the risk of transmission interruption during outside interference events.

"Mission-critical outdoor applications are growing so quickly, and they typically handle vital operations, whether it's security for an essential installation, cargo inspection or any number of situations," said Gabriel Guglielmi, Vice President of Product Management. "There's a high level of exposure in all of these applications, and with the UHPoE kits, we're providing simple, effective, configurable solutions engineered specifically for the environment."

Transtector tests each ALPU Fit, DPR Fit and cable as one unit to pass full power and data to powered devices, including a complete test report in each kit shipped. Each kit also includes interoperability certification by the Ethernet Alliance, essentially future-proofing the location if users replace cameras and radios with new equipment.

Additional key features include:

Cable length options: 10, 25, 50, 75, 100, 200 and 250 feet

ALPU Fit and DPR Fit SPDs utilize hybrid SASD technology for long-term reliability and minimized degradation

Rugged, weatherized enclosure design includes high-quality grommets and gaskets, as well as corrosion, UV and salt fog protection

Pole- or wall-mountable

L-Com Cat6a cables emphasize quality in physical cable, conductor and connector technology

Transtector UHPoE-series surge protection kits are available today from Transtector and its global network of partners. Visit www.transtector.com for more information.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military. Transtector is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

