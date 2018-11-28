New Trefoils® shortbread Inspired Coffee Flavor Joins Returning Favorites Coconut Caramel and Thin Mints® Flavored Coffees at Dunkin' Restaurants in December

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The end of 2018, looking towards the start of a new year, is a perfect time to celebrate Girl Scouts and their mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. The power of Girl Scouts' "can-do" spirit can be found in many places, including in Congress, where 59% of the women in the 116th Congress are Girl Scout alums. So, just ahead of Girl Scout Cookie season, which kicks off this January, Dunkin' is giving guests the chance to celebrate with the return of the popular coffees inspired by the flavors of iconic Girl Scout Cookies®.

Under a licensing agreement with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), Dunkin' will bring back Coconut Caramel and Thin Mints® inspired coffee flavors, along with new Trefoils® shortbread flavor. All will be available by the end of December through the beginning of spring 2019 at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide.

Thin Mints® coffee flavor features the classic cookie's combination of cool mint and decadent chocolate, while the Coconut Caramel coffee flavor treats with the taste of toasted coconut together with creamy caramel. The new Trefoils® shortbread coffee flavor brings the sweet and buttery flavor of the traditional shortbread cookie to Dunkin' coffee. All of Dunkin's coffee flavors inspired by Girl Scout Cookies® will be available in the brand's full lineup of hot and iced coffees, espresso beverages, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate. With Dunkin's new handcrafted espresso experience, featuring new equipment and a new recipe, guests can enjoy authentic lattes and cappuccinos with a new robust flavor and a rich, smooth, balanced taste.

To help support Girl Scouts participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, Dunkin' franchisees at select locations across the country will once again welcome girl entrepreneurs, as local troops will be invited to sell Girl Scout Cookies at Dunkin' restaurants on weekends in February. Through opening their doors to Girl Scouts in 2018, Dunkin' gave more than 12,000 cookie entrepreneurs the opportunity to build skills essential to becoming the next generation of female business leaders.

Girl Scouts have been selling cookies for more than a century, building essential entrepreneurial and business skills imperative to leadership and future success. Over one million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie program each year, using their earnings to power amazing experiences for themselves and their troop, including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programming. And the cookie program's benefits are many; a recent Girl Scout Research Institute study found that two out of three girls who participate in the program learn five crucial skills—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics—while doing incredible things for themselves and their communities. The proceeds stay local, meaning that when consumers purchase the delicious cookies that come from a registered Girl Scout only, they're giving back to their wider community.

"There are few brands that fit better together than Dunkin' and Girl Scouts of the USA. From great flavor combinations to shared values, such as positivity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit – it's a perfect pairing," said Patty Healy, Dunkin's Senior Director of Integrated Marketing. "The return of these beloved flavors to our lineup of coffees will help our brand and our guests kick off the New Year with a smile in honor of the start of Girl Scout Cookie season."

"We are thankful to Dunkin' for opening their doors to Girl Scout Cookie entrepreneurs around the United States for a second year," said Barry Horowitz, GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer. "Girl Scouts become entrepreneurs as they sell delicious cookies, while also powering amazing experiences for themselves and their troops with their earnings. Hosting cookie booths increases the opportunities for girls to build their cookie businesses and become the leaders of today and the future."

Dunkin' is serving the new flavors under a license from Girl Scouts of the USA. Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org for more information on the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including when and where Girl Scouts in your area are selling cookies.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,700 restaurants in 43 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

We're Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.6 million strong—1.8 million girls and 800,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

