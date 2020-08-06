New Trend? Condo on a Miami Mega-Yacht

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- A group of maritime shipping experts have combined their skills to create liveaboard condominiums on a 290-foot former boutique expedition ship. The company, Oceanic Resort Condos of America - ORCA, will be selling the vessel's luxury staterooms as condominium units and are commencing to take reservations this week.

The "yacht" will be homeported in South Florida, conveniently located for Caribbean cruising. The 5-star luxury vessel, Larga Vida, will consist of 50 condo suites, each privately owned by individual buyers that want to relax in a nautical home that visits the islands three or four days a month, as well as South and Central America for two weeks each year. Larger than typical cruise ship cabins the suites aboard the vessel are comparatively roomy ranging from 235 sq' to 360 sq'.

"Imagine your upscale condo building has just 50 units, 5 free owner's guest staterooms, a dance lounge, three meals a day, a guest gourmet chef every Friday, top-deck hot tub, gym, beauty salon, cigar bar, medical center, and, oh yes… a brand-new professionally piloted $3 million sightseeing submarine that every resident gets to use. And best of all, the yacht sails four days a month around the Caribbean and takes a 14-day extended cruise each year," says Tim Levensaler, ORCA President and the vessel's captain.

The yacht is owned by its residents, not the developer, and the group determines the itineraries. The various suites will be selling for between $298,000 and $468,000. A nominal monthly HOA fee provides all meals and shipboard activities except alcohol, plus all expenses of running the vessel at sea and in port.

"It's not for everybody," Capt. Levensaler says, "There is one requirement… you must love the sea."

This innovative new condo-living concept is structured to appeal to successful Millennials as well as those who might be preparing to retire, or already have. It should be particularly interesting to those in major northern cities who have already been considering relocating to Florida and have now found a very fun reason to make the move.

"When things get back to reasonable normalcy, what a way to attend future events like Mardi Gras in New Orleans, New Year's Eve in Key West, even the Beating Retreat Ceremony in Bermuda," says Levansaler.

In keeping with the times, the yacht will have a number of COVID-19 protection technologies in place. This includes a temperature scanning system that will discreetly monitor everyone coming aboard without them even stopping, a HEPA-grade air filter device installed in the vessel's air conditioning and ventilation systems and the ship will also have an onboard saliva testing capability. Finally, every person on staff will be certified to apply strict CDC and WHO disinfecting protocols, from bartenders to the captain on the bridge.

While Larga Vida is being marketed as a new way to enjoy retirement or a successful life, it's comforting to know that every step has been taken to keep owners safe and happy.

For information, contact ORCA by email at [email protected]-yachts.com, or via the website: www.condo-yachts.com. ORCA is a subsidiary of Sophlex Ship Management in Port Canaveral, Florida.

Media Contact:

Mark Boyd

407-358-3883

[email protected]

SOURCE Oceanic Resort Condos of America

