New Trenton Systems Mini PC Could Solve Industry-wide Need

For 30 years, Trenton Systems has been a leader in the rugged computer industry. It's rare to find a truly designed & manufactured 'Made in USA' Mini PC , but Trenton Systems is now offering this as a valuable small form factor solution to the industry. With security threats on the rise, it may be crucial for industrial, military and commercial based companies to consider switching to these made in USA devices. Read here to learn the easiest steps to avoid a major hardware hack and how the ION Mini PC satisfies those concerns.

Trenton's new Mini PC will be a game-changer to those that need high performance in a small-form-factor solution. The Mini PC is powered by Intel 8th/9th Gen Coffee Lake / Coffee Lake-R CPUs with up to 35W TDP. This partnership between Trenton and Intel is a huge benefit for customers that are looking into high-performance applications.

Thanks to Intel processors, the Mini PC will be a groundbreaking small form factor product with these tech specs:

Up to 8 cores and 16 threads for super-fast processing in a Mini PC

ECC Registered and non-registered options to reduce cost or increase performance

35W TDP keeps the thermal output minimal so it's perfect for military, industrial and commercial deployments/environments

Trenton and Intel have a strong history of working together to provide high-quality solutions with Intel-powered solutions. Take a look at Trenton's full product line to learn more about its 30 years of experience in the rugged computing industry.

"Trenton Systems heard the demands for a rugged Mini PC and quickly stepped up to tackle that need," says Yazz Krdzalic, Marketing Director at Trenton Systems. "The great thing about the Mini PC is that it's ideal for anyone that needs a powerful workstation to occupy limited space. In the case of 'you can't judge a book by its cover', you really can't judge the Mini PC by its size alone. It will get the job done, and customers are going to really be blown away by how much space they can save while still fulfilling their day-to-day projects."

This one-of-a-kind Mini PC will be a stand-out in the Trenton Rugged™ product line. Trenton is shattering the industry-standard and limited availability by providing the same 5-year warranty on this Mini PC with lifetime support from their in-house, on-site Support Team. Customers can look forward to speaking directly with a Trenton Engineer for any and all inquiries about the Mini PC.

As a trusted made-in-USA rugged computer manufacturer, Trenton specializes in manufacturing rugged products with an industry-beating 11+ year longevity. Even with the Mini PC as a small form factor option, Trenton is dedicated to providing the same level of support and longevity.

One of the most valuable aspects of the Trenton Mini PC is its size. The Mini PC offers a significant advantage by having the processing power of a standard high-performance PC while taking up significantly less space.

Even for its small size, the Mini PC offers various ports for a large selection of connection options:

1 x VGA port and 1 x DisplayPort

3 x Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000) – 1 shared with Out of Band Management

RS-232 serial port

3 x USB 3.0 ports (rear panel)

3 x USB 3.0 ports (front panel)

Audio In/Out ports

The following are the Mini PC's memory options:

Two DDR4 unbuffered ECC SODIMM slots – up to 32GB

Internal M.2 NVMe x4 PCIe

If you're wondering whether the Mini PC could be the right solution for your business, Trenton Systems also offers a 45-day Loaner Program. This means you can take the ION Mini PC for a spin without paying a penny for 45 days. There's no credit agreement, no interest, and no hidden fees. Feel free to contact Trenton Systems at any time with your questions.

As the first-of-its-kind, Trenton Systems is offering an exclusive VIP Mini PC email list. As a VIP, members will have access to these exclusive updates:

First look at new product photos and videos

Early pricing opportunities

Access to Trenton Engineering for all early Mini PC inquiries

First look at Mini PC updates, datasheets and revisions and opportunity to give feedback

The VIP Mini PC list is a unique offering to the industry that allows customers to follow and influence the creative process of a brand new Trenton product. To join the VIP list, click here and fill out the form attached. All new contacts will receive the latest Mini PC datasheet and have the opportunity to speak with Trenton Engineering with any questions.

About Trenton Systems, Inc.

Trenton Systems, Inc., a US-made ruggedized computer hardware manufacturer, specializes in the design, manufacture, assembly, integration, and support of rugged servers and workstations, processor boards, PCIe backplanes, storage servers, blade servers, PCIe expansion, Mini PCs, and custom high-performance computers for harsh environment applications worldwide.

Founded in 1989, Trenton Systems provides the defense/military, government, industrial, and commercial markets with in-house engineering, testing and support services, computer life cycle planning, revision control, warranty, and customization/configuration support.

Trenton Systems rugged computers and components meet or exceed UL, CE, FCC, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901, DO-160); are backed by a 5-year warranty, lifetime in-house support, and are manufactured in the company's Lawrenceville, GA, USA, facility certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management standards. Trentonsystems.com

© 2019 Trenton Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are the property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.

CONTACT: Yazz Krdzalic, (678) 971-5518, yazz@trentonsystems.com

SOURCE Trenton Systems, Inc.

