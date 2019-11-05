New Trimble R12 Receiver Boosts Surveying Performance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today the Trimble® R12 GNSS receiver, a high-performance Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) surveying solution. Powered by an all new Real Time Kinematic (RTK) and Trimble RTX® positioning engine, it features ground-breaking Trimble ProPoint™ GNSS technology that empowers land surveyors to quickly measure more points in more places than ever before. Surveyors who work in challenging GNSS environments can use the Trimble R12 receiver to help reduce both the time in the field and the need for conventional techniques such as using a total station.

The new state-of-the-art Trimble ProPoint GNSS technology allows for flexible signal management, which helps mitigate the effects of signal degradation and provides a GNSS constellation-agnostic operation. In head-to-head testing with the Trimble R10-2 in challenging GNSS environments such as near and among trees, and built environments, the Trimble R12 receiver performed more than 30 percent better across a variety of factors, including time to achieve survey precision levels, position accuracy and measurement reliability.

"As a leader in the field of GNSS technology and innovation, Trimble dedicated many years of intensive research into developing the Trimble R12," said Ronald Bisio, senior vice president of Trimble Geospatial. "This has culminated in a first-class solution, which enables our users to extend the reach of their systems to places where other RTK GNSS systems experience degraded performance."

Availability

The Trimble R12 GNSS receiver is available now through Trimble's Geospatial distribution channel. For more information, visit: https://trimble.com/R12 .

About Trimble Geospatial

Trimble Geospatial provides solutions that facilitate high-quality, productive workflows and information exchange, driving value for a global and diverse customer base of surveyors, engineering and GIS service companies, governments, utilities and transportation authorities. Trimble's innovative technologies include integrated sensors, field applications, real-time communications and office software for processing, modeling and data analytics. Using Trimble solutions, organizations can capture the most accurate spatial data and transform it into intelligence to deliver increased productivity and improved decision-making. Whether enabling more efficient use of natural resources or enhancing the performance and lifecycle of civil infrastructure, timely and reliable geospatial information is at the core of Trimble's solutions to transform the way work is done. For more information, visit: https://geospatial.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

