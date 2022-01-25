New Trooper™ Max 5G Antenna Platform From PCTEL Available Through Allied Electronics & Automation

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global wireless technology provider PCTEL Inc. has a new 5G, configurable, low-profile antenna platform — the Trooper™ Max 5G FR1 — available through Allied Electronics & Automation. The full 5G FR1 antenna platform covers multiple frequency bands from 617 MHz up to 6 GHz without field tuning. The Trooper Max 5G is ideal for intelligent transportation and public safety applications because of the option to add land mobile radio (LMR) connectivity through an external whip port.

For over 30 years, PCTEL has been a leading supplier of combination antennas to OEMs in the industrial and enterprise segments, as well as a top supplier of antennas for the public safety market. The new Trooper Max platform includes two high-efficiency cellular ports and two dual-band 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi ports, with an option for an external port for either TETRA or UHF LMR frequency bands. The antenna supports the leading 5G cellular routers in addition to P25 public safety LMRs. It also includes high-rejection GNSS capability for precise location and asset tracking in transportation applications.

"Our GNSS technology expertise and application experience make PCTEL uniquely qualified to understand the best design methods and RF success criteria in a multi-band antenna solution," said Ana Bakas, senior director, Antenna Product Line Management, PCTEL. "This is the first PCTEL multi-band antenna platform that supports all the intelligent transportation system (ITS) segments, including public safety, with just a few SKUs. We designed it to be the perfect combination of functionality, flexibility, durability, and RF performance at an excellent price point."

The small footprint of the Trooper Max fits securely in between the narrow rooftop ridges of the highest-selling public safety SUVs, satisfying the installation requirements of the application while providing the RF efficiency and the number of connection ports required for optimal critical communications. Plus, its aerodynamic shark fin profile makes it suitable for intelligent transportation applications with strict aesthetic requirements.

The IP67-compliant Trooper Max features a double-walled compression gasket designed to provide extra protection against water around the perimeter of the antenna. This protects the antenna and keeps moisture from filtering into the mounting surface through the installation hole. The high-impact, UV-stable housing has been tested to MIL-STD-810G environmental specifications to ensure long-lasting performance in critical public safety and transportation applications. The antenna also incorporates low-loss cable pigtails and connectors for optimal durability and RF efficiency.

In addition to the Trooper Max antenna platform, PCTEL has many wireless technology products available through Allied Electronics & Automation, including purpose-built industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions.

"As a global distributor to the intelligent transportation and other verticals in the wireless communications industry, Allied is well suited to expand PCTEL's reach across the globe to their existing customer base," said Bakas. "Allied can also complement PCTEL's marketing efforts to maximize exposure to the PCTEL brand and strengthen Allied's reputation as a supplier of top-quality wireless communications products for OEM and end-user customers alike."

