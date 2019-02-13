New U-Haul Facility to Address Self-Storage Demand in Woodland

Once the 8.41-acre property is repurposed, it will offer about 1,000 self-storage units with high-tech security features. Indoor climate-controlled rooms and outdoor drive-up units will be for rent at affordable price points.

Customers will also have access to towing accessories and professional hitch installation; U-Haul Remote 24/7® access; a U-Haul Re-Use Center for gently used household furnishings to be shared by the community; the Take A Box, Leave A Box program; and more.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodland at (530) 419-5223 or stop by to visit general manager Derek Van Tassel and his team. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"I'm excited that we finally have a U-Haul-owned and -operated location in Woodland," said Chris Trudell, U-Haul Company of West Sacramento president. "Our customers in this community have been driving 15 miles to get quality U-Haul self-storage. Now they will have the convenience and advantages of our full-service store right here.

"By repurposing this vacant building rather than building anew, U-Haul is taking the ecofriendly approach. We're also offering customers a working location much sooner than if we had to build from the ground up."

The recent acquisition of the Woodland property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. Our adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

When the store is fully operational, Trudell expects to employ 10 or more Team Members. U-Haul aims to hire locally to promote job growth within the Woodland community.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

