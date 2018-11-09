New U-Haul Store on Parkway Drive to Cater to CMU Students

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® recently acquired three one-story buildings just 2.5 miles from Central Michigan University to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of local students and residents.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mount Pleasant at 2374 Parkway Drive opened a temporary showroom and is currently offering truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment, moving supplies, and 91 self-storage units for rent.

"The former Morse Moving & Storage facility offers U-Haul the space necessary to expand our services in this neighborhood," stated Jon Gilmore, U-Haul Company of Western Michigan president.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mount Pleasant at (989) 546-4117 or stop by to see our progress. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul aims to hire locally to promote job growth within the community. When the location is fully operational, Gilmore expects to employ at least 10 full- and part-time Team Members.

There will be a new product showroom and renovations to the 22,104-square-foot warehouse on site, which will be used to store U-Box® portable moving and storage containers, Gilmore said.

"By reusing this facility, U-Haul is able to offer a convenient location much quicker than if we had to build from the ground up," Gilmore added. "There is demand for a quality self-storage product to meet the needs of CMU students. We are eager to get started and become a bigger part of this growing community."

