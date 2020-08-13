New U Life Welcomes Talented Executives to its Evolving Team, Sees Continued Growth and Success

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New U Life corporation has seen major growth in the last several months as it welcomes experienced, talented, and diverse executives to its team. This need comes from tremendous amounts of company success as it opens into international markets.

This year, the company announced Bruce Levitin as full-time President of New U Life. Bruce has years of leadership experience prior to joining the company. Previously, he spent 17 years with The Home Depot as a Vice President, Executive VP of Continental Sales and Marketing Inc., and as Senior VP of Operations and Supply Chain at Orchard Supply Hardware, a Lowes company. He's also held executive positions over companies like BTM Consulting and as a VP for 24-Hour Fitness.

Another recent addition is Ryan Linton, who will serve as the company's Chief Administrative Officer.

Before joining New U Life, Ryan was President of MVB Fintech, a publicly-traded financial institution with $2 billion in assets. He was also the VP of Revenue Operations at Zynga, where he helped lead one of the fastest companies to attain $1 billion in revenue. With his deep experience in international finance, operations, and technology, Linton's expertise will be valuable to opening doors in and outside of the direct sales environment and bringing the corporation to the next level of the global marketplace.

Two additional executives joined the New U Life team in March of this year. One is Vanessa Pierce, who serves as the company's Vice President of Legal and General Counsel.

Vanessa has 24 years of experience specializing in corporate and intellectual property law. As a registered patent attorney, she has expertise in negotiating and drafting various technology transfer, licensing, confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements, and in procuring and enforcing all forms of intellectual property rights. Vanessa received her Juris Doctor from the University of Notre Dame Law School. She is a member of the California, Utah, and Washington State Bar Associations and registered to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Also joining the New U Life executive team in March was Matt Baros, Vice President of IT. With more than 25 years in the direct sales industry, Matt has helped build effective teams and ensured that technology is appropriately implemented and used to improve company profitability and efficiency. He's been instrumental in providing executive management, project leadership, directing international expansion, and IT consulting for large established direct sales companies and startups.

New U Life CEO and founder Alexy Goldstein welcomes these executives to the company's evolving team. He said:

"As our family grows and reaches new heights and crosses the oceans, our need for inside leadership increases. I am so proud to announce some critical additions that complete our initial VP positions round and open up our initial C level executive positions as well."

