New UDHI Announces Preliminary Agreement for Medical Patent

MAULDIN, S.C., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Dental Holdings, Inc. (OTC: "UDHI", "New UDHI", "the Company") has announced that it has entered into a Preliminary Agreement with Consulting Group of Jocassee, Inc. The Agreement calls for execution of a Licensing Agreement for the world-wide rights to its recently granted Patent, #10,718,586, and other intellectual property owned by Consulting Group of Jocassee, Inc. as they pertain to the design, manufacture, and world-wide distribution of medical devices. The Agreement provides UDHIs' newly appointed Chief Science Officer and patent co-inventor, Dr. Anja Glisovic, with the intellectual property necessary to launch the first component of the Company's multi-tiered business development plan.

Patent #10,718,586 relates to metals or metal alloys used in construction of a gun barrel but has numerous applications in medical devices thereby giving this patent immediate commercial viability in the medical arena.

"This Agreement puts the New UDHI on the verge of generating significant revenues as we put the pieces in place to fully implement our acquisition and international growth strategy," said UDHI CEO Michael O'Shea. "Great appreciation goes out to my fellow Board member and patent co-inventor, Steve Gravely, who has been the driving force behind the creation and licensing of this extraordinary patent. We look forward to fully capitalizing on its many exciting new medical applications under the leadership of Steve's patent partner and our new CSO, Dr. Anja Glisovic."

SAFE HARBOR

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Media Contact: Adrienne Mazzone, [email protected] 561-908-1683

