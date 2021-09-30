New Ultra-Comfortable, Size-Inclusive Intimates Brand, Truekind, Launches to U.S. Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truekind, the effortless everyday essentials brand that provides unmatched comfort so that customers can feel empowered and free, announced today its U.S. launch into the direct-to-consumer intimates market with the debut of its new Seamless Stretch Collection – a line of effortless and foundational undies made from breathable, lightweight fabrics for unmatched comfort.

With a range of supportive, confidence-boosting bras already available on leading marketplace, Shapermint.com, Truekind is formally launching to U.S. extending the same unparalleled value, function and comfort in its bras that consumers have come to know and love to its new collection of lightweight, seamless and ultra-comfortable undies. Truekind's Seamless Stretch Collection goes back to basics, allowing modern, vibrant, on-the-go women of all shapes and sizes discover their truest selves, which all starts with choosing the right undies.

"As undergarments are the very first thing you put on everyday, it's essential that they are true to you - comfortable and supportive," said Siobhán Lonergan, Chief Brand Officer of Shapermint. "We're delighted to officially launch Truekind with our expansion announcement of the Seamless Stretch Collection to help consumers start their days off right with functional and affordable bras and undies that move with them like a second skin, seamlessly adapting to their every lifestyle and need."

The Truekind Seamless Stretch Collection has all of the must-have features you could want in a panty to make you feel empowered and free:

Styles: the collection includes three underwear styles, Brief, Thong and Short, which effortlessly slip under any outfit

Color & Fit: available in three natural colors, Sand, Chocolate and Black, each style features a mid-rise waist, laser-cut flat edges and a lightweight feel, while still offering support and smoother look & feel

Sizing: with ultra-stretch and smoothing power, items are available in two sizes (0 – 14 and 16 – 24) that fit all bodies from XS to 4XL sizes due to the built-in stretch technology that hugs your curves and never loses shape over time

Price: the collection retails from $15.99 - $19.99 is available to shop now on Truekind.com and Shapermint.com

For more information about Truekind and its new Seamless Stretch Collection, visit www.Truekind.com or www.Shapermint.com/collections/Truekind and follow @Truekind on Instagram and Facebook.

About Truekind:

Truekind is a direct-to-consumer functional, effortless bras, undies and essentials brand that allows women to feel empowered and comfortable in their own skin. Truekind's beyond basics give customers the perfect fit, full comfort and coverage whatever shape or size so they feel comfortable and supported 24/7.

About Shapermint:

Shapermint is a shapewear and intimates marketplace that carries everyday essentials from 13 brands, including household names Hanes and Maidenform, as well as their own brands Empetua and Truekind. Launched in 2018, the company has grown from 0 to over 5 million customers in less than three years due in large part to its proactive role in tackling unrealistic beauty expectations. Through its thoughtfully curated products, community involvement and philanthropic efforts, Shapermint´s mission is to shape the lives of our customers by providing everyday essentials that support all body types, shapes and sizes. We want to inspire confidence and embrace body positivity through our brand communication and through the partners we work with.

