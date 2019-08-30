New Updated Data Will be Presented From Oncopeptides' Pivotal Phase 2 HORIZON Study in Patients With Extra Medullary Disease (EMD) on September 15th

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) announced today that new updated melflufen data from the Phase 2 pivotal OP-106 HORIZON study will be presented at at the 17th International Myeloma Workshop (IMW) meeting on September 15, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. These data are from at later data cut compared with previously presented data at EHA in June or in the abstract book for IMW.

In conjuction with the presentation the new data will be available on the company webpage under:

www.oncopeptides.com / Investors & media / Presentations / 2019 IMW

In the abstract it is reported that out of 121 patients included from the HORIZON study, 70% were at least penta-class refractory and 89% of patients were at least quad-class refractory. Patients without extra-medullary disease showed a response rate of 30% with a median duration of response of 7.5 months and in patients with EMD the response rate was 24% with a median duration of response of 3.1 months.

Comment from CEO Jakob Lindberg

"HORIZON is an all-comer trial for patients with very advanced multiple myeloma. In the abstract, we show encouraging activity in patients without EMD that predominantly are penta-class refractory with a response rate of 30% and a median response duration of 7.5 months. Furthermore, when we treat patients that predominantly are penta-class refractory and suffers from EMD, we observe a response rate of 24% with a median duration of response of 3.1 months. In the context that currently available therapies on average have showed response rates less than 10% in these patients, this is a highly encouraging result as well" said Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides.

About melflufen

Melflufen is a lipophilic peptide-conjugated alkylator that rapidly delivers a highly cytotoxic payload into myeloma cells through peptidase activity. It belongs to the novel class Peptidase Enhanced Cytotoxics (PEnC), which is a family of lipophilic peptides that exhibit increased activity via peptidase cleavage and have the potential to treat many cancers. Peptidases play a key role in protein homeostasis and feature in cellular processes such as cell-cycle progression and programmed cell death. Melflufen is rapidly taken up by myeloma cells due to its high lipophilicity and immediately cleaved by peptidases to deliver an entrapped hydrophilic alkylator payload. In vitro, melflufen is 50-fold more potent in myeloma cells than the alkylator payload itself due to the peptidase cleavage, and induces irreversible DNA damage and apoptosis. Melflufen displays cytotoxic activity against myeloma cell lines resistant to other treatments, including alkylators, and has also demonstrated inhibition of DNA repair induction and angiogenesis in preclinical studies.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological cancers. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel lipophilic peptide conjugated alkylator, belonging to a new class of drugs called Peptidase Enhanced Cytotoxics (PEnC). Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma, including the Phase 2 pivotal trial HORIZON currently underway and a global confirmatory Phase 3 trial (OCEAN) continuing enrollment. Oncopeptides' headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

