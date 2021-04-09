New USA Table Tennis Company Building Equipment for Professionals and Beginners

FISHERS, Ind., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CounterStrike Table Tennis is a USA owned and operated table tennis equipment company founded in 2019 and currently located in Fishers, Indiana. Recently CounterStrike has been gaining attention from both professionals and amateurs for their affordable table tennis equipment. CounterStrike has just released five new table tennis paddles, three new table tennis rubbers, five new table tennis blades and additional table tennis accessories. All of CounterStrike's products are International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) approved and ensures that all of their equipment is tournament legal.

CounterStrike aims to provide tournament level equipment without the huge markup. The Founder & CEO stated, "I have been involved with table tennis for well over a decade now, and what always bothered me was how expensive pro level equipment can be, especially for amateur players. It creates a barrier to entry for many people who want to increase their skills, but don't have $200 to spend on a table tennis blade." He continued, "Our mission is to bridge that gap and sell tournament quality table tennis equipment at a price that is reasonable for non-professional players. We believe this will benefit our customers as well as promote the overall game of table tennis."

CounterStrike's focus is to have a professional level product for every player, even beginners. Players that are just starting out and learning the basics of table tennis will love the Karma + Auto Pilot Paddle. This paddle was designed for beginners who want to gain confidence and consistency in their shots and feel for the game. CounterStrike also offers products for Intermediate players. The Alpha Dog + Spin Mystic Paddle is a stand out for players who have a great grasp on the fundamentals of the game and want a paddle that is versatile as well as generates a large amount of spin. And, of course, CounterStrike prides themselves on their paddles specifically created for the needs of advanced players and professionals. The Phantom Light + Spin Mystic Paddle is their most popular carbon paddle and was engineered for offensive players that rely on increased amounts of spin and speed.

CounterStrike Table Tennis takes a different approach than many of their competitors when testing and reviewing their products. They understand that no product can do it all. For each product, their website lets their customers know where it is most proficient as well as what play styles the product was not made for. They want to give the customer as much information as possible so that they can make the most informed decision possible. As stated on their website, "They don't want to ship you something that wouldn't fit your game or play style."

CounterStrike takes their testing process extremely seriously. Each product is reviewed by their testing team for a minimum of 10 weeks. They are studied in both game-like scenarios as well as relentlessly tested with a table tennis robot in order to ensure consistent results.

