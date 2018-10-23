New Vehicle Sales Expected to Cool Slightly in October, Edmunds Forecasts

Edmunds analysts say October sales remain healthy, but signal a continued market correction through the end of the year

News provided by

Edmunds

09:00 ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmunds forecasts that 1,322,340 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. in October for an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 17.1 million. This reflects a 6.7 percent decrease in sales from September 2018 and a 2.1 percent decrease from October 2017.

"The fourth quarter is off to a slow, but not alarming, start for the auto market," said Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds manager of industry analysis. "Last October, auto sales were somewhat spurred by replacement demand following Hurricane Harvey, which makes for a more complex year-over-year comparison. Rising interest rates and higher vehicle prices are also thinning the crowds of shoppers at dealerships, and that's a trend we see stretching into the new year."

Despite the headwinds the industry is facing, Edmunds experts note that auto sales remain at historically healthy levels.

"The auto market has been so strong over the last several years it's easy to forget that a SAAR over 17 million is nothing to sneeze at," Acevedo said. "But since sales are slowing, automakers and dealers will need to rally through November and December to move excess inventory off their lots. Car shoppers will likely see a slew of decent deals come this holiday sales season."

SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Sales
Volume

October 2018
Forecast

October
2017

Septemb
er 2018

Change from
October 2017

Change from
September 2018

GM

230,502

252,813

235,937

-8.8%

-2.3%

Toyota

192,729

188,434

203,098

2.3%

-5.1%

Ford

189,793

199,698

196,496

-5.0%

-3.4%

Fiat Chrysler

167,507

153,373

199,819

9.2%

-16.2%

Honda

126,581

127,353

132,668

-0.6%

-4.6%

Nissan

106,797

123,012

122,819

-13.2%

-13.0%

Hyundai/Kia

99,095

97,407

108,862

1.7%

-9.0%

VW/Audi

47,717

47,157

49,874

1.2%

-4.3%

Industry

1,322,340

1,351,127

1,417,190

-2.1%

-6.7%

*GM sales totals for September 2018 are estimated

**NOTE: October 2018 had 26 selling days, October 2017 had 25 and September 2018 had 25.

Edmunds estimates that retail SAAR will come in at 14.1 million vehicles in October 2018, with fleet transactions accounting for 17.2 percent of total sales. An estimated 3.3 million used vehicles will be sold in October 2018, for a SAAR of 39.6 million (compared to 3.3 million — or a SAAR of 39.6  million — in September).

MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Market
Share

October 2018
Forecast

October
2017

Septemb
er 2018

Change from
October 2017

Change from
September 2018

GM

17.4%

18.7%

16.6%

-1.3%

0.8%

Toyota

14.6%

13.9%

14.3%

0.6%

0.2%

Ford

14.4%

14.8%

13.9%

-0.4%

0.5%

Fiat Chrysler

12.7%

11.4%

14.1%

1.3%

-1.4%

Honda

9.6%

9.4%

9.4%

0.1%

0.2%

Nissan

8.1%

9.1%

8.7%

-1.0%

-0.6%

Hyundai/Kia

7.5%

7.2%

7.7%

0.3%

-0.2%

VW/Audi

3.6%

3.5%

3.5%

0.1%

0.1%

More insight into recent auto industry trends can be found in the Edmunds Industry Center at http://www.edmunds.com/industry-center/.

About Edmunds
Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California, and has a satellite office in Detroit, Michigan. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT:
Talia James
Senior Manager, Public Relations
PR@Edmunds.com 
310-309-4900
http://edmunds.com/about/press

SOURCE Edmunds

Also from this source

23 Oct, 2018, 10:08 ET Edmunds Announces Next Generation Trade-In Tool for Dealer...

18 Oct, 2018, 09:00 ET Connecticut and Massachusetts Lead the Country in Responsible Car ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

New Vehicle Sales Expected to Cool Slightly in October, Edmunds Forecasts

News provided by

Edmunds

09:00 ET