New Venture Escrow Provides Home Buyers, Sellers, and Real Estate Agents with a Better Way to Close Escrow with the NEW VentureTrac 5.0 Web App

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Venture Escrow is preparing to release their all-new VentureTrac 5.0 Web Application. VentureTrac allows Realtors, Buyers, and Sellers to monitor their escrow in real-time. Consumers and agents will find this as a breath of fresh air with the increasing need for convenience and security when transacting a real estate deal. The new VentureTrac will feature artificial intelligence and a texting feature that will make the escrow experience better, faster, and more secure.

With VentureTrac, home buyers and sellers can see exactly what is happening during one of the biggest transactions of their lives. Real estate agents no longer have to worry about escrow process complications as this app makes it easy and transparent to monitor escrow. When buyers and sellers open escrow with New Venture Escrow, they receive access to VentureTrac 5.0 via email and alerts. They can also directly access it anytime at app.myventuretrac.com

Just Some of Its Features & Benefits:

Stay ON–TIME with a list of completed and pending tasks and real-time notifications on status.

Easily access documents to stay organized and in the know with our virtual document file cabinet that allows buyers and sellers to e-sign docs anytime, anywhere, from any mobile device.

Save time and energy by eliminating the need to gather contact info. VentureTrac provides a detailed list of contacts involved in the escrow transaction.

Artificial Intelligence technology with SMS communication feature for improved user experience.

With the release of their new VentureTrac Web App, they have become the go-to escrow solution in the real estate industry for consumers and agents alike. Consumers are able to place their money in escrow without the fear of being "ripped off" and both parties can actively and conveniently monitor the process via the web app. Homebuyers and sellers benefit greatly because they are able to see exactly what is going on with their escrow at the touch of a button, 24/7. All contacts and documents are stored and any emotional stress from unknowns is taken out of the equation.

Casey LeBlanc, the President of New Venture Escrow was quoted as saying, "The title and escrow portion of a real estate transaction is ripe for change. Technology is no longer a buzzword in our industry, it has fast become a requirement that agents and consumers demand from their partners. In developing answers for this specific need, our development team was able to bring together state-of-the-art escrow and secure communications technology to better serve the financial sector." He went on to say, "I want to be at the forefront of catalyzing this change to provide a service that not only is faster, easier, and more efficient for clients, but that brings peace of mind and security when conducting their escrow transactions."

VentureTrac is also the ultimate tool for real estate agents who want to save time, increase efficiency, and ultimately close more deals. It provides contact management, task management and allows all parties involved to easily access documents from one central location.

To learn more about the all-new VentureTrac secure escrow solution, visit New Venture Escrow's official website at https://NewVentureEscrow.com/ or simply click here .

