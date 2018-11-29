New Vertical IQ Smartphone App Offers Industry Insights on the Go

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical IQ, a Raleigh-based industry research firm that helps nearly 35,000 bankers, accountants and advisors who call on small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, has released a custom mobile app for both iPhone and Android that is free to all its customers.

The app gives users access to a condensed version of nearly 300 of Vertical IQ's Industry Profiles, each including 10 key chapters, as well as its popular feature: a short "Big Picture Video," which is already getting high marks from users, who say it allows them "to quickly visualize the business, gain insight, and be ready to talk about points of [my client's] industry."

Vertical IQ's cofounders are themselves former financial professionals, so the mobile app is designed with their firsthand knowledge of what it is like to call on clients and prospects. "We understand that Vertical IQ users are busy professionals," explains cofounder and chairman, Bobby Martin, "and the reality is that they often don't have the time to research and read an entire industry-related paper to prepare for a client or prospect meeting."

In order to best help their busy banker and advisor customers, the team at Vertical IQ aimed to create an app that would be the most efficient, practical way possible to prepare for meetings: writing and organizing industry-specific information that is smartphone-based, digestible, quick, and to-the-point.

The app is already getting positive reviews from Vertical IQ users. Thomas D. Earley, senior vice president of business banking sales strategy and execution at Citizens Bank, describes the app as a game changer. "It provides the value of Vertical IQ at the touch of a button and brings the best of Vertical IQ to where our colleagues are—in the market with their customer and prospects."

Kris Puskar, business banking sales and innovation director at Eastern Bank, says that the app also helps their bankers when they are on the go. "This ultimately leads to better conversations with our prospects and clients, which delivers a better customer experience."

The new mobile app is available to those who already have access to Vertical IQ within iPhone's App Store and Android's Play Store.

To learn more about Vertical IQ, visit their website at https://verticaliq.com/.

About Vertical IQ

Headquartered in Raleigh, Vertical IQ is an innovative industry research solution that helps prepare bankers, accountants and advisors of all types who call on small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. With actionable content covering nearly 400 unique industries, as well as 325 economic/industry reports for cities across the US, Vertical IQ quickly turns its users into industry experts, helping them land new business and retain existing customers. Vertical IQ's industry research has been incorporated into the successful relationship management processes of organizations of all sizes. Visit https://verticaliq.com/ to learn more.

