New VIA Vans Improve Experience for Disabled, Elderly Riders

The replacement fleet has many enhanced features including an additional handrail for safe and easy boarding; more hip-to-knee space; and upgraded suspension for a smoother ride.

"Our paratransit service provides essential trips for the many customers who rely on VIAtrans to make connections to their jobs, doctor's appointments, shopping, errands, and other commitments," VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said. "We are continuously working to enhance our passengers' experience and expand mobility options."

With social distancing, the new paratransit vans can transport up to four seated passengers and one person in a wheelchair, or three seated passengers and two people in wheelchairs. The new vans provide more room for larger wheelchairs, and a more open and spacious floor plan layout.

On average there are more than 1 million annual boardings on VIAtrans. It is a shared-ride, curb-to-curb service that offers independence through mobility and expands access to opportunity via transit. For more information on VIAtrans, visit VIAinfo.net/viatrans.

VIA Metropolitan Transit provides safe, reliable transportation options that put opportunity within reach for millions of passengers each year. VIA serves 14 member cities and the unincorporated areas of Bexar County, operating seven days a week on 92 routes and mobility-on-demand options that connect our community, support economic vitality, and enhance quality of life throughout our region. In 2019, VIA provided nearly 37 million rides across San Antonio and Bexar County and continues to provide essential service in a safe environment. Visit VIAinfo.net for more information. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE VIA Metropolitan Transit

