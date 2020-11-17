New Video Details Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products' Full Line of ResinDek Elevated Flooring Panels

CINCINNATI, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC® (www.resindek.com), manufacturer of ResinDek® elevated flooring panels, has released a new video that gives viewers a tour of the company's full line of ResinDek engineered flooring panels. ResinDek panels are designed, engineered, and manufactured specifically for pick modules, mezzanines and elevated work platforms, conveyor and sortation platforms, robotic platforms, and multi-level self-storage facilities.

ResinDek panels feature a tongue-and-groove configuration for fast installation and to create a smooth, level flooring surface. The engineered wood panels are formulated in different thicknesses and densities to support a variety of load capacities. ResinDek flooring panels may be specified with a selection of different surface coatings and finishes to meet a wide range of wear conditions, traffic type and volumes. This ensures optimal functionality, durability, and lifespan of the elevated flooring solutions it is traversed by heavy rolling pallet jacks, autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

The surface coating on ResinDek panels is cured with an electron beam, delivering exceptional performance in stain resistance, taber abrasion, and coefficient of friction. Finish choices include:

Gray Diamond Seal® 2 – Engineered for long-lasting durability, slip and scratch resistance, and easy cleaning, this finish is optimized for heavy pallet jack traffic. Anti-static protection is included standard; as needed, optional electrostatic dissipative (ESD) protection can be added to protect sensitive electronic devices and eliminate damage and downtime.

– Engineered for long-lasting durability, slip and scratch resistance, and easy cleaning, this finish is optimized for heavy pallet jack traffic. Anti-static protection is included standard; as needed, optional electrostatic dissipative (ESD) protection can be added to protect sensitive electronic devices and eliminate damage and downtime. TriGard® – Hard-wearing and skid resistant, this finish was created specifically to endure the consistent, repeated travel patterns associated AMRs and AGVs robots. The TriGard coating comes standard with an ESD finish that complies with five different ANSI and ASTM standards to protect sensitive electronic equipment from damage.

– Hard-wearing and skid resistant, this finish was created specifically to endure the consistent, repeated travel patterns associated AMRs and AGVs robots. The TriGard coating comes standard with an ESD finish that complies with five different ANSI and ASTM standards to protect sensitive electronic equipment from damage. MetaGard® – Offered in both galvanized and stainless steel, the MetaGard finish is ideal for harsh, abusive environments — such as 24/7 operations where dirt and debris is not routinely cleaned, drop zones, or where heavy loads are dragged across the floor. The MetaGard steel surface is fused to the ResinDek panel with a proprietary bonding agent. To prevent sharp edges that could cut or snag, the steel surface is designed to wrap securely around the edge of each panel. ResinDek with MetaGard has been proven to withstand more than 2 million annual pivoting passes generated when AGVs change direction.

ResinDek flooring products — including LD, SD, MD, HD, MAX, Xspan and Xspan FR lines — are offered in panel sizes up to 4 x 10 feet. Cornerstone's engineering team custom designs a flooring solution for each project to minimize field cutting and scrap. Cornerstone also provides corrugated steel decking to optimize sizes, runs, steel thickness, corrugated profiles, and beam spacings. All ResinDek flooring panels are backed by a 10-year product warranty.

ABOUT CORNERSTONE SPECIALTY WOOD PRODUCTS, LLC

For more than 20 years, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC (www.resindek.com) has been in the forefront of research and development in the field of engineered wood floor panels for the material handling industry. In 1994, Greg Doppler, company founder and president, invented the ResinDek panel, which has become the premier mezzanine flooring panel product sold worldwide today.

