New video from PEMCO Insurance encourages residents to 'Be Heard. Vote' in the upcoming midterm elections

SEATTLE, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Every Beat Matters" is a new creative project from PEMCO Insurance, which recently debuted to inspire residents of all parties and backgrounds to vote in the 2018 midterm elections. Its message is simple: democracy, much like music, works best when everyone participates.

The video is part of PEMCO's community-focused Get Out the Vote initiative to encourage Northwest residents to be informed about the candidates and issues and to vote on November 6.

"Voting is one of the many ways we can stay civically informed and engaged in issues that impact us all, and this video is part of our focus on encouraging our employees, neighbors and community members to stay engaged, as well," said PEMCO CEO Stan McNaughton. "Our goal is to help connect our community to the things that matter to them, including information and resources on the elections."

Filmed at Seattle's Showbox SoDo, the scene opens with a single beat, a single drummer, a single voter; then builds into a fast-paced, inspiring and motivational chorus of drummers, underscoring that every beat and each vote is important in the upcoming election. The music builds to crescendo and culminates with the message: BE HEARD. VOTE.

The piece features local artists -- spoken word poets and musicians, including drummers from Edmonds-Woodway High School.

"Like the song, democracy is perfected with each voice," the poem reads in part.

Studies show that during the last midterm elections, less than 40 percent of all eligible voters across the U.S. voted. This video is one of the many ways PEMCO aims to help support ongoing efforts to encourage more civic involvement ahead of Election Day on November 6.

For more information and resources for voting in the 2018 midterm elections, visit www.pemco.com/vote. To watch and share "Every Beat Matters," visit PEMCO's Facebook page.

About PEMCO Insurance

PEMCO Insurance is a true Northwest company providing auto, home, and boat insurance to our neighbors since 1949. Consistently ranked highest in customer satisfaction, people are the heart of our business. They can depend on us to anticipate and support their changing needs. PEMCO is committed to serving organizations that positively impact our local communities. We were started by a Seattle schoolteacher and stay true to our roots by focusing on nonprofits and organizations that support youth, education, and public safety. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.

