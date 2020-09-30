New Video Series Simplifies the Voting Process

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2020 election in the United States draws closer, new and existing voters are searching for information about how to register, where to vote, and how the process works. ej4, a leading provider in eLearning training solutions, has created a new series that puts "Voting Essentials" in easy-to-digest, short videos. These free courses are available on YouTube , and for any company to download into their LMS , to help voters navigate their voting rights and understand the voting process.

"Your vote is your voice, but some people find the process overwhelming - especially if they're a first-time voter, or voting in a new way due to the COVID-19 global pandemic," says Ryan Eudy, CEO at ej4. "We've taken our expertise in creating eLearning content and applied it to a non-partisan series in an effort to encourage US citizens to take advantage of their constitutional right to vote."

Courses available on YouTube include:

Registering to Vote

Voting for President

Political Parties 101

Your Voting Rights

Why Should I Vote?

Election Day

Single Issue Voting

Beyond the Presidency

Finding Common Ground

...and News Literacy

"Free and fair elections are a cornerstone of the United States Constitution, and your vote is the most effective tool you have to make a difference," says Kathy Irish, VP Operations at ej4. "This non-partisan series takes the mystery out of the voting process and explains complicated concepts, like the electoral college, in simple language so voters can feel confident when they head to the polls or cast their absentee ballots."

Each video is less than five minutes. You can see ej4's "Voting Essentials" series on YouTube , or on their website at ej4.com .

