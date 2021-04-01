New VINTERA™ Contemporary Apron Collection

"We are proud to introduce the VINTERA collection – it offers a fresh and unique farmhouse perspective with a streamlined design," says BLANCO's Director of Brand & Communications for North America, Edyta Drutis. "This collection is perfect for today's demanding kitchens and will satisfy homeowners and designers who are looking for a modern version of the popular farmhouse style. This is another example of outstanding design and commitment to product excellence from BLANCO."

The new farmhouse sink family includes two models, the VINTERA 30" Super Single and the VINTERA 33" Equal Double. Although the VINTERA has a slim 6-1⁄2" apron, it features a generous 9" bowl depth, making the sink both spacious and sleek. VINTERA has all the material advantages of SILGRANIT®, BLANCO's patented granite composite material that is stronger and more durable than other sink surfaces. Non-porous and food-safe, SILGRANIT's Hygienic Plus surface formula acts as a protective shield against dirt and bacteria and reduces bacteria growth by up to 98%.

Available color options include Anthracite, Biscuit, Café, Cinder, Coal Black, Concrete Gray, Metallic Gray, Truffle and White. Additional accessories include a floating grid and custom-fitted cutting board that provides an extra level within the sink and cultivates a more ergonomic experience.

About BLANCO

BLANCO is all about residential kitchen water hub systems that are meticulously designed down to the finest detail. The brand has won over consumers worldwide with its modern design, ergonomic handling and reliable product quality. All components, from the kitchen faucet to the sink and accessories, are perfectly integrated with one another. BLANCO systems make a significant contribution towards sustainably upgrading kitchens around the globe with everyday convenience when it comes to preparing food, drinking and cleaning.

Founded over 95 years ago, the company is now a leading manufacturer worldwide. With subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in approximately 100 countries and offers its customers a portfolio that is tailored to consumer needs. The company headquarters and key production sites in support of North American demand are in Southwest Germany and Canada.

Established in 1925 by Heinrich Blanc, BLANCO is part of Blanc & Fischer Family Holding.

