New Virginia Statewide Poll: Voters Dissatisfied With School Reopening Options, Against Defunding the Police and Removing Confederate Statues

RUCKERSVILLE, Va., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first WRS Virginia Statewide Poll, WRS found that while almost half (49%) of likely voters believe that their local school boards and superintendents, not the CDC, President Trump and his cabinet, or Ralph Northam and his, should be most responsible for providing options to parents on reopening schools. Still, as those decisions have been made, a plurality (44%) disapprove of their local school system's plans for the fall, and more than a quarter (30%) strongly disapprove.

WRS

WRS polled two additional issues: the efforts to defund the police and removing statues of Confederate military and political leaders. For likely voters in Virginia, defunding the police is a non-starter with virtually all Republicans (93%), close to two-thirds of independents (63%), and more than half of Democrats (51%) opposing the effort. However, on statues, the Commonwealth is split: likely voters in five Congressional Districts are for removal and five are opposed, while CD-10 is almost dead even.

Media Contact:

Michael Cohen - [email protected]

Aaron Evans - [email protected]

Phone: 434.481.3766

Related Files

2020-07-28 WRS VA Survey Memo.pdf

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Permanent Weblink

SOURCE WRS