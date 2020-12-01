New Virtual Patient Monitoring and Engagement System Rental Program for Hospitals, Emergency Hospitals and Nursing Homes

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KnowFalls Inc, located in the Tampa Bay Area, announced a rental program to complement the purchase of the Virtual Patient Monitoring and Engagement System. By expanding a hospital, temporary hospital or nursing home's healthcare delivery capacity and preventing COVID-19 spread, the System rental or purchase is reimbursable under the HHS CARES Act Provider Relief Fund and performance-based incentives.

The Virtual Patient Monitoring and Engagement System safeguards caregivers and reduces fatigue by virtually augmenting physical rounds of patients. Through on-demand video monitoring with audio engagement, patients are evaluated, needs and activities recorded, and shift reports generated to optimize caregiver resources.

Rental Systems for monitoring four to hundreds of patients is available immediately for a minimum of six months with user training webinars and telephone support provided at no charge. Systems are preconfigured for installation in less than 30 minutes per room by an IT staff member or local integrator. Rental prices start at $950 per room.

Post pandemically, the System with 15 minutes of system administrative effort is repurposed for monitoring and engaging "at-risk" patients. They include post-op, fall prone, and those suffering from mild cognitive impairment and delirium.

The Virtual Patient Monitoring and Engagement System is HIPAA compliant, runs on desktop computers and notebooks, and supports tablets and smartphones. Patients are identified by room and bed number. No video is recorded and is displayed only to authenticated users, which is under administrative control.

During the pandemic, virtual patient care has risen as a tool to offset virus spread. Within "A Digital Embrace to Blunt the Curve of COVID19 Pandemic," Dr. Lee Schwamm, Executive Vice-Chair, Massachusetts General Hospital, recently noted, "Virtual care collapses the barriers of time and distance, it is ideal for providing care that is patient-centered, lower cost, more convenient and at greater productivity. All these factors make virtual care tools indispensable elements in the COVID19 response."

Virtual Patient Monitoring and Engagement Systems can be rented or purchase via the KnowFalls web site. For more information or a demonstration, interested healthcare providers can contact KnowFalls at t#941.724.9700 and [email protected].

About KnowFalls

KnowFalls, headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, was founded in 2019 by former executives and technologists from McKesson and WellCare. KnowFalls develops patient monitoring and engagement, and artificial intelligence systems to improve nursing home healthcare delivery capacity.

KnowFalls is an associate member of the Florida Health Care Association, and the KnowFalls CEO serves on the Reimbursement Committee.

