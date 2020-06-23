New virtual restaurant brands company Virturant out to save the restaurant industry

CHICAGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virturant, a virtual delivery-only restaurant company, creates new revenue streams for eateries with extra capacity by making productive use of underused/unused kitchen staff and operational hours.

The startup helps restaurants increase revenue and profitability without a bigger footprint or reinventing their wheelhouse with a turnkey delivery-only system – using the restaurant's existing resources to deliver food to new customers discovering Virturant brands on delivery app platforms like UberEats, Grubhub, Postmates and DoorDash.

Licensed restaurants go from producing existing menus to also offering new items – based on ingredients they already stock. Virturant provides proven chef-created recipes, ingredient lists, packaging and suppliers, and handles marketing to drive sales.

Launched January 2020 and already partnering with two dozen restaurants, data shows an increase in restaurant fulfillment partner sales of between $1,000 to $6000 per week per brand. Across the brands, the average ticket restaurants are realizing is $32.

"Along with new customers, part of our success is that peak ordering demand for delivery is different from peak serving time," said Jon Register, CEO, Virturant. "A lunch/dinner restaurant typically peaks from 11am-1pm and 4pm-6pm, but its virtually-ordered deliveries ramp up from 1pm-3pm and 6pm-11pm – generating revenue longer."

Virturant leveraged data analytics in the creation of its eight concepts including Wing Society, Patty Melt Company, Wild Skillet, Uptown Burgers, The French Toastery, Grilled Cheesin, Uhmazing BLT's, and Sunrise Sandwich Co. with menus designed to offer the best-selling delivery items by region, market, and time of day. Restaurants can offer one brand or multiple and receive a dedicated territory determined by household demographics and third-party delivery apps.

Virturant is helping restaurants like Kup a Joe Café in Frankfort, IL add additional in-store revenue, which improves EBITDA. They offer six Virturant brands in their breakfast/lunch café. Because they've already paid for staff, equipment and restaurant space, these "virtual restaurants within their restaurant" boost earning potential beyond the current menu without cannibalization.

"Virturant increases my revenue with my same staff and kitchen," said Jim Garofalo Sr., owner, Kup a Joe Café. "It keeps us busy doing what we do best – making the food – while they market, manage delivery platforms and provide the technology to print orders directly into our kitchen."

Expanding nationally, Virturant currently serves Chicagoland, Las Vegas, and Milwaukee.

