New Virus Testing Shows The Broan-NuTone® SurfaceShield™ Bath Fan Is Effective At Killing* Bacteria, Mold, Fungi, Yeast And Now Inactivates And Kills Viruses

HARTFORD, Wis., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent independent test results confirm Broan NuTone's SurfaceShieldTM bath fan has been proven to effectively kill* viruses. While numerous studies have proven the effectiveness of SurfaceShield™, which incorporates Vyv antimicrobial LED technology (400-420nm), to kill* bacteria, mold, fungi, and yeast, there is now validation for successfully killing viruses on surfaces. This new study confirms effectiveness against non-enveloped viruses, which are the most difficult class of virus to destroy.

Broan-NuTone® LLC, the largest provider of clean air products, partnered with Vyv, the leader in antibacterial LED lighting technology, to create SurfaceShield™, a ventilation fan + LED light designed for hands-free cleaning protection of bathrooms, home offices, nurseries and home gyms. This technology is built into the powerful and quiet 110 CFM Roomside series bathroom ventilation fans to pull airborne pollutants from the room, while also preventing bacterial buildup on surfaces.

"It's remarkable that the technology in one of our newest ventilation fans, introduced in 2020, not only helps homeowners combat mold, mildew, and bacteria, but has now been proven effective to kill* viruses," said Edwin Bender, VP Marketing Broan-NuTone LLC. "Our partnership with Vyv, demonstrates Broan-NuTone's major advancement in our mission to make the air in homes as fresh as the air outside."

"Broan-NuTone began engineering new solutions with Vyv's antimicrobial light prior to the current pandemic," said Vyv CEO and co-founder Colleen Costello. "Together, we've been on a path to bring a new class of continuous microbial protection to address the world's ever-evolving microbial challenges. The implications are vast because unlike harmful UV-C light, Vyv's patented technology can be used continuously and without restriction 24/7 around people, animals and plants."

About Broan-NuTone®

Broan-NuTone® LLC is North America's leading manufacturer and distributor of residential ventilation products including range hoods, ventilation fans, heater/fan/light combination units, balanced ventilation systems (IAQ), built-in heaters, attic ventilators and residential built-in convenience products including doorbells and central vacuum systems. Broan-NuTone® LLC is proud to be an ENERGY STAR®, partner.

ABOUT VYV

Vyv, a health-tech company, is the creator of a new kind of continuous cleaning protection using visible light. Vyv, formerly Vital Vio, offers proprietary UV-free antimicrobial LED technology that creates environments inhospitable to the growth of viruses, bacteria, fungi, yeast, mold, and mildew. Unlike UV-C light, Vyv meets international standards for continual and unlimited use around people in homes, public places and across industries. As antimicrobial overhead lighting, Vyv can be found in homes, factories, offices, healthcare facilities, transportation and hospitality, and many other places. Vyv technology is also embedded within commercial and consumer products and applications. Vyv holds patents for the world's first single white light antimicrobial diode. This has driven new and exciting applications for applying Vyv's violet and white antimicrobial lights to address germ contamination on surfaces. In all, Vyv holds 21 patents with 29 patents pending. For more information, visit www.vyv.tech.

*Testing on a non-enveloped virus (MS2 bacteriophage) showed a 99.985% reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 6 hours on hard surfaces. MRSA and E. coli showed 90%+ reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 24 hours on hard surfaces. Results may vary depending on the amount of light that is reaching the surfaces in the space where the product is installed and the length of time of exposure. Use of Vyv antimicrobial light is not intended to replace manual cleaning.

