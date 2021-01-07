New Vision Display earns recognition as a John Deere "Partner-level Supplier" and Supplier of the Year

New Vision Display is a supplier of Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs) and Projected Capacitive (PCap) touch screens for John Deere agricultural, construction, and consumer lawn and garden equipment .

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

About New Vision Display

New Vision Display (also known as "NVD") is a key subsidiary of the publicly traded company "Tianjin Jingwei Huikai Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.", with global headquarters are in Shenzhen, China. NVD is a leading supplier of custom displays, touch panels, cover lenses, and integrated assemblies for OEMs worldwide. NVD offers a total solution approach, with a thorough understanding of the product development, life cycle, and end-user/environmental requirements. NVD has manufacturing facilities located in Shenzhen and Youngzhou, China and Malacca, Malaysia. Sales and technical support teams are located across the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.newvisiondisplay.com.

SOURCE New Vision Display (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd

Related Links

www.newvisiondisplay.com

