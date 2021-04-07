New Vision Pharmaceuticals Responds to Pandemic with Diagnostic Reagents for COVID-19 Antibody and Antigen Testing

TAMARAC, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Vision Pharmaceuticals, a contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company specializing in blow-fill-seal packaging, has announced the availability of single-use diagnostic reagents for use in antibody and antigen COVID-19 test kits. The reagents, which are produced and packaged using innovative Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology, come in convenient 0.5 milliliter plastic single-use vials for easy use in the testing process. When applied to test materials, the reagents help facilitate highly accurate results within minutes.

"Given emerging, more transmissible COVID-19 variants, rapid and reliable testing is more critical than ever to public health and ending the pandemic," said Alan Petro, CEO of New Vision Pharmaceuticals. "Our reagents, which are safe and simple to handle, are used in test kits administered in both home and healthcare settings. We work closely with our test kit clients to formulate and produce these convenient reagent vials. Made with BFS technology to the most precise specifications, they can contain different types of reagents for use in diagnosing a range of conditions, in addition to COVID-19."

New Vision Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 reagent vials are produced at its state-of-the-art 165,000 square foot pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. This facility also makes products in traditional packaging in addition to those made with BFS technology. The company has the capacity to produce 50 million vials per month and can quickly ramp up production as it recently did for a provider of high-quality diagnostic tests to aid in the detection and diagnosis of diseases.

"With this client, our team was able to go from initial discussions to formulation, BFS production and delivery of these reagents in less than four weeks," said Petro. "We recognize that product priorities can quickly change in the pharmaceutical market, and our goal is to be as flexible and accommodating as possible for all our clients so they can meet public health and other challenges."

Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) is the most advanced technology available for manufacturing premeasured single-dose containers. This technology is an automated process by which containers are formed, filled and sealed in a continuous operation without human intervention. BFS technology can be used to manufacture any liquid dosage and is widely considered to be the superior form of aseptic processing by a range of pharmaceutical regulatory agencies.

New Vision Pharmaceuticals, a company recently formed under an investment arm of Morgan Stanley, brings advanced technology and production facilities to the dynamic contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market, along with top talent and an experienced management team. This team is strongly attuned to the diagnostic testing market and is looking for major advancements in that area for the future.

About New Vision Pharmaceuticals

New Vision Pharmaceuticals is a full-service, FDA-registered contract development and manufacturing company that provides innovative solutions through blow-fill-seal (BFS), fill-seal (FS) and traditional packaging for liquid and semi-solid products in a breadth of industries. These industries include pharmaceutical, diagnostic reagent, dietary supplement and a multitude of other applications. With headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Tamarac, Fla., near the international logistics hub of Miami, New Vision Pharmaceuticals provides an economical avenue to deliver products at scale, quickly, safely and effectively—in the exact formulation you need from single dose to traditional packaging. New Vision Pharmaceuticals prides itself on working directly with clients as a true partner to deliver tailor-made products for their individual applications, providing peace of mind through excellence in quality, reliability and service. Visit newvisionpharmaceuticals.com for more information on solutions for your product development and packaging needs, and follow us on Twitter at @NewVisionPharm1, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Jan Sisko

Carabiner Communications

O: 678.461.7438

M: 678.591.2022

[email protected]

SOURCE New Vision Pharmaceuticals

Related Links

http://newvisionpharmaceuticals.com

