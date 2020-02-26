New VITROS® XT 3400 Chemistry System from Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Enhances Its VITROS® XT Solutions, Offering Labs Faster, More Accurate Results and Trusted System Reliability to Ensure Better Patient Outcomes

VITROS XT Solutions, which include the new VITROS XT 3400 Chemistry System and the VITROS ® XT 7600 Integrated System with new XT MicroSlides, help ensure the right result the first time, expediting critical health information to clinicians who can make decisions faster and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

"Because Every Test is a Life, we make patient care our passion at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics," said Chris Smith, chief executive officer, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. "Driven by this, we work diligently to ensure the world's labs are best equipped to partner with clinicians and medical teams to provide consistently fast, accurate results that help them confidently diagnose, monitor and treat their patients."

"Like many industries, the diagnostic space is under constant pressure to do more with less, and often, that starts in the lab—the hub of the health care journey," said Piper Antimarino, Ortho's head of clinical labs product portfolio. "Our team has spent countless hours speaking with lab directors and decision makers across hospitals, health care systems, and emergency departments to truly understand their realities and challenges. We are proud to introduce industry-changing products like our VITROS® XT Solutions designed to help them succeed by driving efficiencies, reducing costs and improving patient outcomes."

Results Processed Without Operator Interventions

VITROS XT Solutions ensure the right result the first time with an industry-leading 96.5 percent first-pass yield.i Further, they reduce the need for manual interventions such as those caused by reviews, reruns or redraws by 75 percent compared to competitive systems.ii For labs doing one million tests per year, this provides up to 300 more tests per day without delay. Ortho further reduces delays through its systems' uptime, in some markets guaranteeing 98 percent uptime to e-Connected VITROS customers.iii

Fastest Turnaround Time for Panel of Common Assays

The new VITROS XT 3400 Chemistry System, like the VITROS XT 7600 Integrated System, simultaneously performs two tests frequently ordered together on one VITROS® XT MicroSlide, a multi-layered, postage-stamp sized slide which filters out lipids and proteins that can impact the quality of results, and offers an up-to-40 percent higher throughput than current slides.iv Double assay processing offers a 25 percent faster turnaround time on a common panel of assaysv, with an average processing time of 7.5 minutes compared to about 10 minutes for other industry options.vi Further, the XT MicroSlide allows for the lowest sample volume at 2.7μl.vii

Reduction in External Interferences

Reduction in external factors that may impact results further ensures the accuracy of VITROS XT Solutions results. Ortho's proprietary "dry" chemistry technology does not require water to run, eliminating the risk that poor water quality could impact results. In addition, single-use tips and cuvettes eliminate the risk for both sample and reagent carryover.

Regional Availability

The newly launched Ortho VITROS XT 3400 Chemistry System has obtained CE Mark, and is available for purchase in numerous countries, including Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Canada, Caribbean Islands, Chile, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, Italy, India, Ireland, Japan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Maldives, Malta, Nepal, New Zealand , Norway, Oman, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the U.K., U.S., and countries in the Middle East and Africa.

For more information, visit https://www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com/en-us/home/vitros-xt-solutions?utm_source=Press%20Release&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=VITROS%20XT%20Solutions.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics dedicated to improving and saving lives through innovative laboratory solutions, serves the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities.

Ortho's high-quality products and services help hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories deliver consistently fast, accurate and reliable results that allow clinicians to make better-informed treatment decisions.

Ortho's lab solutions provide sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care.

Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit.

Why does Ortho continue to innovate and provide industry-changing solutions? Because every test is a life.

For more information about Ortho's solutions and services, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com, or visit Ortho on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

© Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 2020

PR-05775

_____________________

i An internal Ortho study validated by a third party established that the VITROS® 5600 Integrated System had an industry-leading 96.5 percent first-pass yield. Subsequent Ortho comparison studies established that the VITROS XT 7600 Integrated System met or exceeded that standard.

ii ORTHO VALUATOR℠ data from on‐site studies commissioned by Ortho‐Clinical Diagnostics are on file and available upon request.

iii This is a contractual promise Ortho makes in the United States and Canada.

iv Based upon head-to-head comparison data of the new VITROS XT 7600 Integrated System against current integrated system.

v CAP Today, Chemistry and immunoassay analyzers for mid- and high-volume laboratories, July 2018. Turnaround time to complete the panel of these tests: Glucose, Calcium, Albumin, Total Protein, Sodium, Potassium, CO2, Chloride, BUN, Creatinine, ALP, ALT, AST, Bilirubin.

vi CAP Today, Chemistry and immunoassay analyzers for mid- and high-volume laboratories, July 2018.

vii VITROS XT 3400 Chemistry System technical specifications sheet.

SOURCE Ortho Clinical Diagnostics