New Vodcast Episode: ExxonMobil Joins Comarch to Discuss Fuel Retail CX and Strategy

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch, a global software house delivering customer engagement and marketing solutions, has released episode 3 of its vodcast, " Coffee with Comarch Loyalty ." In this episode, Comarch's Head of Loyalty Strategy Consulting , Bindu Gupta , interviews Devin Miller, Consumer Marketing Manager at ExxonMobil , who has been dedicated to creating amazing digital experiences for his customers for the past 15 years.

Tune in as Miller and host Bindu Gupta discuss how the brand's loyalty strategy has pivoted during challenging times, and how ExxonMobil monitors the current customer experience trends in fuel retail and differentiates itself in a narrow market. "We focus on the consumer experience," said Miller. "We think if we can take the 'chore' of buying gas – and make it fun, or at least less boring – that's a way we can really stand out. When a consumer tries our app or they try Alexa Pay for Gas or any of the innovations that we have brought to the market, they are rewarded with a better experience."

Watch episode 3 on-demand now. Whether you're working from home or taking a walk, "Coffee with Comarch Loyalty" will keep you up to speed on today's most pressing loyalty and marketing trends. Subscribe now to stay updated as new episodes are released!

About Comarch

Founded in 1993, Comarch has over 25 years of experience in designing, implementing, and integrating IT solutions for enterprises in a variety of industries : airlines, travel companies, telecoms, financial institutions, as well as retail and consumer goods companies. Comarch's Loyalty & Marketing portfolio is an advanced set of solutions dedicated to marketing processes and activities, building loyalty, and maximizing engagement. Aside from best-in-class technology and product sets, Comarch also offers a full suite of managed services to guide customers throughout the entire loyalty program lifecycle. With thousands of successfully completed projects, 16 data center locations, and more than 6,500 employees in over 90 offices around the world, Comarch has the support and infrastructure necessary for high-volume rollouts.

Visit us at loyalty.comarch.com or LinkedIn .

Contact: Hannah Glock, [email protected]

SOURCE Comarch

Related Links

https://www.comarch.com/

