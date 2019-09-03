New Wacom MobileStudio Pro provides the power creative professionals need to work without boundaries

Designed for creative professional needs The new Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 packs everything a creative professional needs into one powerful mobile device. Featuring the Wacom Pro Pen 2, it offers virtually lag-free pen performance with tilt response and 8,192 pen pressure levels for precision and control. And thanks to Wacom's own battery-free, electro-magnetic resonance (EMR) technology, the well-balanced and ergonomically designed pens never need recharging, no matter how long a project takes.

The advanced pen experience continues when the tip meets the screen. The 15.6" display offers a large active work area, wide enough for even the biggest projects. Optical bonding reduces parallax while the etched glass surface creates the natural feel of pen on paper. The 4k (3840 x 2160) display covers 85% of Adobe RGB color space (CIE 1931) and can be calibrated for consistency and reliability in color critical workflows. To meet a wide variety of artistic preferences, the Wacom MobileStudio Pro supports Wacom's unique accessory pens. The Wacom Pro Pen Slim offers a thin, pencil-like form and the Wacom Pro Pen 3D speeds 3D workflows with the help of a third customizable switch. The previous generation of Classic Pen, Art Pen and Airbrush Pen are also available for use.

In addition to Wacom's renowned pen performance, the MobileStudio Pro 16 comes with an Intel® Core™ i7 Quad-core processor, allowing users to run demanding software applications at high framerates and better perform video editing and 3D rendering tasks thanks to the Core i7's increased memory and data throughput. To further increase performance, the MobileStudio Pro employs NVIDIA®'s Quadro® graphics card, making it ideal for digital content creators and those working with computer-generated imagery.

Users will also appreciate the power, speed and versatility of the MobileStudio Pro's Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Its 40Gbps speed make it up to 8x faster than USB 3.0 and it can run two 4K displays stress-free. Furthermore, Thunderbolt 3 connects to virtually any display and will work with a variety of protocols, including USB-C and DisplayPort.

The MobileStudio Pro continues to offer its unique hybrid capability as well, allowing Windows® and Mac® users to connect the device to their PC or Mac desktop workstation at their home or office and use it as a Cintiq display.

Eight customisable, application specific ExpressKeys™, Radial Menus and Multi-touch and the included Wacom Stand make for fast, efficient and comfortable work while the fingerprint sensor and Kensington security slot help to keep both files and device safe and secure.

"When we first launched the Wacom MobileStudio Pro it was a revolutionary idea. Unlike most general-purpose mobile tablets created for the mass market, it was designed specifically for the needs of the creative professional and how they work," says Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President of Wacom's Creative Business Unit. "As a custom-made solution for the creative market it was well received by some of the most prolific artist who wanted a powerful mobile solution. With this substantial upgrade the new MobileStudio Pro continues to lead the market with the best, most natural and precise creative experience imaginable."

Configurations, pricing and availability

The new Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 is powered by an Intel Core i7 Quad-core processor, 16 GB memory and 512 GB SSD and NVIDIA Quadro P1000 graphics for highest performance. Bundled with Windows 10, the MobileStudio Pro has the power professional creatives need to run the full versions of industry-standard applications such as Photoshop® and Illustrator® as well as demanding 3D and CAD creative software. Thunderbolt 3 provides fast data transfer with peripherals and with the Wacom Link™ Plus adaptor (sold separately) it turns the MobileStudio Pro into a Cintiq pen display when connected to a Mac or PC. The new back door feature allows easy replacement and upgrade of the SSD and DDR memory, making the Wacom MobileStudio Pro future proof for even the most challenging projects.

The powerful new model of the larger MobileStudio Pro 16 will be available first. The smaller, more compact MobileStudio Pro 13 will follow later in the year. The Wacom MobileStudio Pro is available for $3,499,95 USD, € 3.599,90 EUR or £3.199,99 GBP* at the Wacom E-Store and select retailers.

*Prices in EUR and GBP are recommended retail prices incl. VAT

About Wacom

Wacom's vision is to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface technologies. This has made it the world's leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality. Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. For further information about the products of Wacom see also http://www.wacom.com

For further information, please contact:

Wacom Technology Corp.

Douglas Little

douglas.little@wacom.com

SOURCE Wacom

Related Links

http://www.wacom.com

