New Wave: Applauds Luckbox's Recent Successful Listing

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, announced it is pleased to congratulate the Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK), doing business as "Luckbox", on its December 16, 2020 successful listing and overall business success.

New Wave is pleased to announce its investment within Luckbox at $0.275 is now trading at $0.96. This represents a 249% increase over the purchase price.

New Wave will be retaining its position in Luckbox and has confidence that the Company will continue to strengthen as they execute on their business plan.

ABOUT REAL LUCK GROUP LTD. (doing business as "Luckbox") (TSXV: LUCK)

Real Luck Group Ltd, trading as Luckbox, offers legal, real-money betting, live streams and stats on 13 esports on desktop and mobile. Luckbox was built by a team combining vast experience in the I-gaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique and legal CS: GO, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting. Real Time Games Holdings Limited – the company behind the Luckbox brand – holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

Luckbox is an emerging esports betting operator with the ambition to become a leader in esports betting. As at the date hereof, Luckbox has developed a technology platform and created a single offering, namely, an online, general betting book with fixed odds to bet on esports. The Isle of Man Licence enables Luckbox to offer multiple other forms of gaming and the intention is to add both traditional sports betting and casino to the Platform within the next 12 months.

Luckbox has assembled a management team with a proven track record of delivering profitable gaming businesses. The existing structure of the business allows the building of the Platform, a major long-term asset - particularly the front end which is entirely bespoke. To deliver this, Luckbox, maintains a full modern, agile product and technology team in its largest office in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. All marketing, risk management, fraud, security and customer support - all the customer facing elements of a sportsbook - are done in-house to ensure a fully end-to-end serviced brand experience

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning CBD, mushroom based and psychedelic sectors and support for adaptive and progressive mental health products and therapies. In the psychedelic sector, New Wave will focus on supporting research on active non-psychoactive based psychedelic compounds, creation of consumer products and developing an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases. New Wave also contains various plant based organic health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions by leveraging a high margin business model. New Wave Holdings Ltd. also includes several legacy esports holdings/assets which includes 'Luckbox'.

Information relating to Real Luck Group Ltd., contained in this news release was provided by Real Luck Group Ltd. and/or its agent and has not been independently verified by the Company. The Company does not take responsibility for the accuracy of such information.

