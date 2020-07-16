New Wave Group Sales and Result Development During the Second Quarter

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for New Wave Group will be presented on August 20, but as sales and result have developed better than previously communicated, preliminary figures for the previous quarter will be released.

Net sales in the quarter decreased by 22% to SEK 1,314.5 (1,689.0) million and operating result decreased by SEK 9.5 million to SEK 110.1 (119.6) million while the operating margin increased to 8.4% (7.1%). Net result decreased during the quarter by SEK 10.8 million to SEK 72.9 (83.7) million.

Cash flow from operating activities in the quarter amounted to SEK 251.4 (9.0) million.

Sales and result for the quarter include several major trading orders that were primarily delivered at the end of the quarter.

The figures are preliminary and the full interim report will be released on August 20.

Developments in the coming quarters are still difficult to predict. The Group has continued to have large sales drop in North America and also in parts of southern Europe, while sales recovered better in northern Europe.

Gothenburg on 16 July 2020

New Wave Group AB (publ)

Torsten Jansson, CEO



This information is information that New Wave Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons detailed above, at 10.45 a.m. CET on July 16, 2020.

