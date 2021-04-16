New Wave Group's profit for the first quarter substantially exceeds market expectations

KUNGÄLV, Sweden, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for New Wave Group will be presented on 27 April, but as New Wave Group expects to report a profit for the first quarter 2021 which substantially exceeds both previous year and market expectations based on analysts' estimates, preliminary numbers are released for the quarter.

Operating result for the first quarter 2021 increased by SEK 124 million to SEK 100 (-24) million. Net result increased by SEK 105 million to SEK 68 (-37) million. Sales amounted to SEK 1,262 (1,441) million, which is a decrease of 12% (7% in local currencies).

The full interim report for the first quarter will be released on Tuesday 27 April at 07:00 CET. No further information will be announced before that. The figures reported here are preliminary and have not been reviewed by the company's auditors.

Gothenburg on 16 April 2021

New Wave Group AB (publ)



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CEO and Group CEO

Torsten Jansson

Phone: +46 31 7128901

E-mail: [email protected]

CFO

Lars Jönsson

Phone: +46 31 7128912

E-mail: [email protected]



This information is information that New Wave Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons detailed above, at 08.30 a.m. CET on April 16, 2021.

