New Wave Group's profit for the second quarter substantially exceeds market expectations
Jul 13, 2021, 02:48 ET
KUNGALV, Sweden, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for New Wave Group will be presented on 17 August, but as New Wave Group expects to report a profit for the second quarter 2021 which substantially exceeds both previous year and market expectations based on analysts' estimates, preliminary numbers are released for the quarter.
Operating result for the second quarter 2021 increased by SEK 131 million to SEK 241 (110) million. Net result increased by SEK 115 million to SEK 188 (73) million. The result includes non-recurring items in the form of forgiven government loans to Group companies in the US (Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness) of approximately SEK 42 million. Sales amounted to SEK 1,487 (1,314) million, which is an increase of 13% (18% in local currencies).
The full interim report for the second quarter will be released on Tuesday 17 August at 07:00 CET. No further information will be announced before that. The figures reported here are preliminary and have not been reviewed by the company's auditors.
Gothenburg on 13 July 2021
New Wave Group AB (publ)
Torsten Jansson, CEO
