New Wave Holdings Corp Appoints Dr. Carolyn Myers As VP Of Commerical Development

TORONTO, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (Frankfurt: 0XM2) (OTC: TRMND), an investment issuer focused on emerging sectors including the psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that it has welcomed Dr. Carolyn Myers, Ph.D. to provide business strategy and business development consulting services to the Company.

Dr. Carolyn Myers is an accomplished senior executive with extensive experience creating, growing, and leading health care businesses. She is currently Principal of BioEnsemble Ltd, a business strategy consulting firm that advises C-suite executives of small and medium size life sciences companies on a comprehensive range of drug development, commercial and business development services.

Dr. Myers will be instrumental in shaping New Wave's research and development focus in the area of psychedelic compounds, including psilocybin, MDMA, LSD, and ketamine.

"Under Dr. Myers' leadership, New Wave will continue to advance our R&D portfolio with the goal of developing industry partnerships as well as developing and commercializing therapies using psychedelic compounds such as ketamine, psilocybin and MDMA," said Trumbull Fisher, President of New Wave.

About Dr. Carolyn Myers, Ph.D.

Carolyn Myers's is a senior executive with experience optimizing productivity and increasing profitability in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech industries. She brings development and commercial expertise across the complete product lifecycle to the team. She also brings a number of key attributes to the Company including a strong ability to develop strategic plans and translate them into actionable plans that have exceeded both objectives and financial goals. She has led the launch of over 20 brand products.

She completed her BSc., Biology at the University of Waterloo in Waterloo Ontario, a PhD., in Genetics from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia and an Executive MBA from Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey.

After starting her career with PHARMACIA INC. (acquired by PFIZER, INC.) holding various senior level marketing positions, she spent ~8 years working at the NASDAQ-listed, MYLAN N.V. a global pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and brand products. MYLAN had worldwide revenue of $5.5B; ~15,000 employees (2010). While at MYLAN she held various positions including Vice President of Brand Business Development and Marketing, President of Mylan Technologies Inc. and President of Dey Laboratories. Her duties included evaluating business development opportunities, executing on long range R&D plans, leading large business units and taking responsibility for P&L performance.

Before starting her own consulting practice, she spent ~7 years working for Allergan PLC, a global pharmaceutical company (NYSE: AGN) focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing brand pharmaceuticals, devices and biologics in CNS, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, GI, women's health, urology and anti-infectives. Allergan PLC had worldwide revenue of $14.6B, and ~18,000 employees in 2015. At Allergan she held various VP position including Vice President, Global Alliance Management & International Business Development with a focus on expanding product portfolios. This role required her to manage all license/M&A partnerships and lead international business development activities.

Carolyn is a Board Member of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, an Advisory Board Member of the Centre for Molecular Medicine and Therapeutics, a Steering Committee Member of Mid Atlantic Bio Angels, a Member of Golden Seeds Angels, and a Member of the Licensing Executive Society.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR), (FWB: 0XM2), (OTC:TRMND) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning psychedelic and esports sectors. In the psychedelic sector, New Wave will focus on active psychedelic compounds, functional mushroom product lines, and develop an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com

Media interested in interviews and more information may contact Brittany Whitmore at [email protected].

